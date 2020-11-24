Title: AGO Criminal Investigator Application Deadline Date: 12/13/2020 Req ID: 10721 Department: Attorney General’s Office Location: Montpelier, VT, US Position Type: Permanent Schedule Type: Full Time Hourly Rate: $26.60 You must apply online to be considered: https://careers.vermont.gov/job/Montpelier-AGO-Criminal-Investigator-VT-05601/694383300/

Overview The Vermont Office of the Attorney General is seeking a Criminal Investigator. The incumbent will be assigned to assist the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC). VT-ICAC is dedicated to the identification, apprehension and prosecution of those responsible for the victimization and exploitation of children through the use of computers, technology or the internet. This will be accomplished through enforcement of laws designed to protect children including the possession, collection or dissemination of child pornography, and the luring, seduction or enticement of a child or person believed to be a child through the use of technology or internet services. At times, investigative activity will include undercover operations designed to detect dangerous and illegal activity and to identify those involved in such activity. The investigator will be responsible for investigating allegations and complaints that involve child pornography and related criminal activity. The investigator will receive on-going training and will be responsible for identifying offenders and, conduct criminal investigations of identified offenders which will include executing search warrants, conducting interviews, drafting affidavits and other court-related documents, and testifying in court. The investigator will perform other related duties as required.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, employees of the Attorney General’s Office are working remotely until further notice. If necessary, initial interviews for this position will be conducted remotely via phone/video conference.

This position is Group “C” retirement with mandatory retirement at age 55.

Class Definition Complex investigative work for the Office of the Attorney General involving actual or alleged cases of either a criminal or a civil nature. Typical investigations may include fraud, abuse, corruption, environmental crime, homicide and a variety of white collar crimes. Duties are performed with a high degree of independence, but investigations may be pursued as part of a team or in conjunction with other agencies. Work is performed under the general supervision of a Division chief in the Office of the Attorney General.

Environmental Factors Incumbents must be in good physical condition, able to perform strenuous physical activity on occasion, and to work long and irregular hours in the field during work assignments. Duties require travel throughout the State, for which a valid Vermont driver’s license and private means of transportation are required. The nature of the work creates situations of potential danger and injury. Evening and weekend work may be necessary.

Minimum Qualifications Bachelor’s degree AND four (4) years of professional investigatory or law enforcement work experience. OR Associate’s degree AND six (6) years of professional investigatory or law enforcement work experience. OR High school diploma or equivalent AND eight (8) years of professional investigatory or law enforcement work experience.

Special Requirements A candidate must become a Level III certified law enforcement officer within six months of hire.

