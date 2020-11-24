Volatus Aerospace Expands Drone Services in Ontario

Volatus Aerospace adds Canadian UAV Solutions Inc. to the fold

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace, a fast-growing integrated provider of unmanned aircraft and drone services, has reached an agreement to acquire an equity interest in Canadian UAV Solutions Inc. of Wasaga Beach Ontario.



Canadian UAV Solutions has over seven years experience providing a full range of drone services throughout Ontario and Quebec. Specializing in surveying for Aggregate Pits & Quarry’s, Mining, Construction, Governmental and Environmental organizations, the company works closely with Ontario Land Surveyors and employs one of the only Photogrammetry Specialists certified by the Canadian Institute of Geomatics. General services include Topographic Mapping, Digital Elevation Models, Orthographic Mosaics, GIS Maps and Imagery, CAD Modelling, Inspections, Agricultural & Forestry Mapping, Thermal Imaging, as well as 4K Videos and Photos.

“Canadian UAV Solutions is a great addition to Volatus and greatly increases our strength in the Construction, Mining, and Municipal sectors” said Glen Lynch, President & CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “In addition to having a great team, their strength in data management and processing enhances our capability across our entire network”.

Murray Hunt, President Canadian UAV Solutions added “becoming part of the Volatus Aerospace Group will provide our company with the resources necessary necessary to grow our company to the next level. Combining our experience with their coast to coast pilot network, business resources, UAV fleet and sensor assets will no doubt result in an exciting next chapter in our corporate story”.

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a vertically integrated drone services company dedicated to driving the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout industries in the Americas. Activities include UAV design manufacturing, distribution, sales, service and training. In addition to its own long range, high endurance drones, Volatus is a strategic channel partner for with the world leading drone company DJI for enterprise level products and training.

SOURCE Volatus Aerospace Corp.

For more information:

Rob Walker, Vice President, Business Development, Volatus Aerospace Corp.

Phone: (514) 447-7986

Email: rob.walker@volatusaerospace.com

www.volatusaerospace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05b3dff0-64d0-4258-8320-29158be7f618



