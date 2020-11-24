Modus Research: Canadian Businesses Are Much More Optimistic About Long-Term Survival Than in the Spring

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest findings from The Business Monitor, which surveyed of over 1,000 Canadian managers and executives, show a big upswing in business leaders’ expectations for long-term survival from early stages of the pandemic in the spring.



The number of businesses expecting to survive more than two years has more than doubled.

In April, 43% of Canadian businesses did not think they could survive more than six months. This number has now plummeted to just 13%, suggesting a high level of adaptation to the pandemic and its effects.

Notably, there is a progressive increase in expectations for long-term survival with company size from 44% for micro-sized businesses (<10 employees) to over two-thirds for large organizations (500+ employees), respectively. Over half of small to mid-sized companies (56%) expect to survive for two years or more.

While expectations for long-term survival vary, there is no variation across company size in terms of short-term demise.

