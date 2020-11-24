4BF Launches Online Sales of All-Natural, North American Made Dog Toys

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, NM, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two trends have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic that are likely to last long after the pandemic is behind us: first, people are adopting animals in record numbers, and second, people want to buy local and buy American-made products. According to 24PetWatch, pet adoptions have increased by 36% during the pandemic. CNN reported online sales have increased by 45% since the pandemic began in March, and trends are showing past online sales during the holidays will also see dramatic increases.

“People love their pets, and so do we,” said Paul Daniels, 4BF CEO. “We know how hard the pandemic has been on everyone. Looking at our business, the time was right to expand and make it easier for people to order great pet toys easily and from the comfort of their homes. We wanted to be sure to expand in time for this year’s holiday season. We encourage every family to include their pets on their shopping lists.”

4BF products are made using no plastic additives and range in variety of size and design for dogs and cats. Additionally, five percent of the profit from every sale is donated to animal shelters and pet-related charitable organizations.

“We started this company, because we love the joy that pets add to a family,” added Daniels. “Our commitment is to help animals stay safe and healthy, while having fun. That commitment drives every decision we make.”

To learn more about 4BF and see how their toys are made, visit https://4bf.com/our-toys/. To shop the online store, visit https://4bf.com/shop/.

