State Delegates Designate Nov. 28 SRS Day in S.C.

“In its 70-year existence, the Savannah River Site has served as a major cornerstone of America’s national defense infrastructure,” said Jeff Allison, Acting Manager, National Nuclear Security Administration-Savannah River Field Office. “The efforts of our predecessors directly contribute to the achievements we have enjoyed for decades. The SRS of today is continuing the traditions of the past—dedicated, patriotic, safe, secure, hard work—to ensure a continued legacy of success for decades to come.”

“Our history aligns with key events in America’s history over the past 70 years. The Site was constructed in response to the Cold War to serve a vital role in America’s nuclear deterrent and nuclear nonproliferation and, along the way, we have developed countless innovative technologies that have strengthened national security, environmental stewardship and even propelled America into the stars,” said Mike Budney, DOE-SR Manager. “SRS is a one-of-a-kind asset and I have no doubt our future will be as impressive as our past.”

During 2020, SRS’ platinum anniversary has been celebrated throughout Aiken County, recognizing the contributions of the workforce and support from the community while also offering citizens an opportunity to learn about the Site’s significance in its 70-year history. For more information on the history and missions of the Savannah River Site, the public is encouraged to visit the SRS website at www.srs.gov and the SRS Museum in Aiken, SC.

