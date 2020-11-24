The NCIDC Announces that its Practices are Choices for In-Network 2021 offerings with Bright Health’s Innovative Model
The NCIDC is the largest clinically integrated network of independent dermatologists in the state that offers access to high-value dermatologistsCARY, US, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration announced that Bright Health contracted with member practices of the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration (NCIDC), a leading independent clinically integrated dermatology healthcare provider collaboration in the state, to be in its select network for its 2021 launch into the Triangle area of North Carolina. The NCIDC has developed plans that align with a mission to make healthcare more affordable, as well as focus on patients getting better access to dermatologists and all the subspecialties of dermatology and improving the quality of dermatologic care.
The NCIDC recently also announced that its members are in the NC State Health Plan Network as Clear Pricing Specialists for its 2021 launch in North Carolina. The NCIDC has developed plans that align with the State Health Plan's mission to make healthcare more affordable and focus on patients getting better access to independent dermatologists and all the subspecialties of dermatology and improving the quality of dermatologic care.
Many of North Carolina’s independent dermatology physician groups have formed a regional collaborative designed to allow them to provide the benefits of a clinically integrated collaboration which include higher efficiency of care, improved quality, more effective delivery, lower costs, and increased savings.
The organization, dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, brings together a very large number of providers of dermatology care spanning the Triangle area of North Carolina. The physicians have built an organization for physicians by physicians that will allow the participating physicians to achieve the advantages of being part of a larger clinically integrated system. Member physician practices will facilitate lowering costs, all while providing high quality care with the same hometown doctor patients have come to know and trust — all without sacrificing their independence.
The founding members of the Collaborative in addition to its large general dermatology care base, offers a broad range of dermatology specialties, from Dermatopathology to Pediatric Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery including Mohs surgery to Cosmetic Dermatology and much more.
