S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control Director Search Committee to Meet November 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control Director Search Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. November 25. The committee will meet at South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC.
The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.
