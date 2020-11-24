Aspire Introduces ‘Broadcasting on the Blockchain’ Messaging Feature

Aspire lets users broadcast messages stored on the blockchain permanently, ideal for brand marketing, special milestones and predictions

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Aspire Technology, developer of digital asset creation technologies, today introduced its unique ‘broadcasting on the blockchain’ feature. With Aspire, users can now broadcast special messages permanently on the blockchain, an ideal channel for brand marketing, making predictions (such as when bitcoin will hit a new all-time high), declaring special milestones like birthdays, or even marriage proposals.





To send a broadcast through Aspire, users simply log into their wallet, select “Address Actions” then “Broadcast Message.” From there, users can send text-only messages with up to 58 characters for the cost of a small percentage of a GASP token. These memos are stored publicly on the Aspire blockchain and can be viewed on the Aspire explorer.





“Everything is virtual these days and with all of the information available online, it’s hard to record and store messages or claims permanently,” said Jim Blasko, Founder and CEO of Aspire. “Aspire gives brands and individual users alike the chance to create their own low-cost asset and now broadcast messages that are stored forever on the blockchain.”





The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to be free of double spending, resisting both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains. By improving upon legacy Counterparty open-source code and grafting in automated checkpoints and mining difficulty mechanisms, Aspire is immune to takeovers or mining exploits that have caused many other blockchains to lose funds or collapse entirely.





Aspire (ASP) improves on speed, cost, and security for creating both fungible and non-fungible (NFT) tokens. It allows professional developers and hobbyists alike to create extensive digital assets involving up to 92 billion tokens per asset, as well as unlimited sub-assets, with no programming experience required, for about a dollar per asset. Aspire Gas (GASP) powers Aspire transactions for thousandths of a penny per transaction.





Aspire’s ASP and GASP tokens are now available on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Changelly, and Bitcoin.com. Track Aspire on CoinGecko here.





To learn more about Aspire, join the project’s Telegram Community.







About Aspire Technology and the Aspire platform

Aspire Technology is a leading developer of digital asset creation technologies. It was incubated from the bCommerce Labs accelerator fund and other angel investors. The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to resist both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains. For more information, contact info@aspirecrypto.com.

Agency Contact: Transform Group, aspire@transformgroup.com