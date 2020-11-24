Associa Chicagoland Hosts Virtual Board Training

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland recently hosted “Association Meetings Aren’t Scary,” a virtual training seminar for board members.

This online training session was designed to teach strategies for making every association meeting successful, whether the 60 participants were holding their meetings virtually or in-person. The webinar was led by Associa Chicagoland vice president, Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®, and attorney Patrick Costello of Keay & Costello, P.C., a leading community and condominium association law firm in the Chicago area. Together, they presented important information on the following topics before opening the webinar up for a Q&A session:

How to hold a virtual meeting

Running an effective annual election, even during challenging times

Meeting requirements

Best practices for board meetings

Tools for meeting success

“Associa Chicagoland knows that a critical responsibility of serving our client boards is to provide training opportunities and up-to-date resources that help them guide their communities,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “Our team designed this webinar to provide board members with the chance to obtain vital information that will positively impact the way they hold association meetings in the future. In a time where many are still holding virtual meetings, we wanted to provide tips for successfully engaging residents and running meetings effectively.“

