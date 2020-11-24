Art During COVID-19 is Not Dead: One Online Gallery Owner’s Success Story

Daniele Comelli has seen a dramatic increase in demand for art, despite the ongoing global pandemic.

While the world is continuing to stay in the grips of the global COVID-19 pandemic, one online art gallery owner is seeing an increased demand for art – with collectors from around the world moving online to build their beloved collections. Daniele Comelli is a renowned art manager and connoisseur based in Genova, Italy. He is the founder and CEO of www.danielecomelli.com , an online gallery well-known for its valuable and thought-provoking paintings, prints, and sculptures created by offbeat and unconventional artists.In his most recent news, Comelli is proud to announce that the world of art is continuing to thrive, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. While many businesses are shuttering their doors as a result of the devastating financial impact of the virus, Comelli's online art gallery is experiencing an impressive demand for art – and not just from Italian collectors."As soon as the pandemic began, we began to see an overwhelming global demand from collectors who want to grow their private collections," says Comelli. "From my experience, this is due to the fact people are really starting to appreciate the finer things in life and, since they cannot travel, buyers are wanting to spend their money on pieces to enhance their collections – especially with the great international brands I work with."As a gallery owner who strives to support unconventional artists, Comelli goes about his work with the idea that art is ephemeral, liquid, and ever evolving.Through his online website, buyers can make payments through the site's secure servers, receive free shipping throughout Italy, and even 'test drive' art pieces before buying (available in Italy only).What's more, if a buyer is dissatisfied with their purchase, Comelli offers a free, 14-day money-back guarantee. All work sold by Comelli comes with certificates of authenticity, signed by the artist.For more information about Daniele Comelli, or to view his online gallery, please visit www.danielecomelli.com About the Daniele ComelliBorn in 1985 to a family of established art collectors and gallery owners, Comelli learned the emotional and financial value of art at an early age. With a natural gift for understanding styles, signatures, techniques, restoration, and size, Comelli set out to become a successful online gallery owner – and has done so for the past 10 years.Comelli is continuously learning about the art world and has become one of the most sought-after online gallery owners throughout Italy. The art manager takes pride in guiding people to make informed choices, motivated by a series of judgement parameters, that can be brought to light only after understanding the personality, lifestyle, and tastes of a potential buyer.