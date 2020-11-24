Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
INTERSTATE 90 WILDLIFE FENCING THROUGH SPEARFISH

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, November 24, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179   

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be installing an eight-foot wildlife fence adjacent to Interstate 90 from Exit 8 to Exit 14 near Spearfish. 

The intent of the project is to increase safety for the travelling public by reducing wildlife/vehicle collisions.  

SDDOT safety engineers reviewed the wildlife crash and roadkill carcass collection data and determined this location is one of South Dakota’s top wildlife collision areas. 

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Research and Environmental programs determined where escape ramps and underpass locations would be located to allow wildlife to continue moving freely but avoiding collisions with vehicles. 

Staff also consulted with other western transportation agencies, wildlife management agencies, and independent researchers to determine the most effective designs and plans to be applied. 

The project’s tentative bid letting date is for March/April 2021 with a completion date of Oct. 1, 2021, prior to the increase in wildlife movement. 

For more information or questions, contact Kit Bramblee with the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Environmental Office at 605-773-2428. 

- 30 -

