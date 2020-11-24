BKD SKY Sponsor-Protégé Program Welcomes 2020 Class

/EIN News/ -- Springfield, MO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empowering everyone to reach their potential is an important part of BKD CPAs & Advisors’ culture. The SKY Sponsor-Protégé Program—a two-year leadership development program for senior managers and directors—was established in 2014 to help create a level playing field so all employees have equal opportunity for professional advancement.

The program matches protégés with a sponsor to help participants achieve their career aspirations. Since its inception, 56 protégés have participated in the SKY Sponsor-Protégé Program, with 20 achieving managing director and partner levels. As this program continues to succeed, BKD now has former protégés serving as sponsors to provide targeted mentorship to the next class of firm leaders.

CEO Ted Dickman said, “Ensuring equal opportunity to career success is a commitment we’ve made to our employees, and it is a prime contributor to our firm’s long-term success. Please join me again in congratulating our newest protégés, as well as those who’ve graduated from the program. We’re excited to see them grow further in their careers.”

The graduating class consists of the following individuals:

Protégés Sponsors Kara Cramer Francis Godfrey Jennifer Friesz Jason Rader Jessica Haag Rachel Dwiggins Jami Johnson Susan Davenport Lee Martin Kurt Berry Julia Mast Jeff Ronsse Makayla Matheson Jim Creeden Brinn Serbanic Ann Puckett Amber Sherrill Mike Engle Brandy Shy Lyle Alexander

BKD is welcoming 10 new participants for 2020. The following people will attend SKY Sponsor-Protégé orientation in December:

Protégés Sponsors Stephanie Christolear Ryan Underwood Krystal Creach Scott Humphrey Brittany Cummings Jenifer Hitschmann Jana Gradeva JoAnna Simek Michelle Hurst Mike Senko Alissa Klein Michelle Brekken Megan Stern Jennifer Wold Emily George Tim J. Wilson Stephanie Rocco Matt Stout Kerry Bejarano Andy Williams

