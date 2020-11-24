Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BKD SKY Sponsor-Protégé Program Welcomes 2020 Class

/EIN News/ -- Springfield, MO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empowering everyone to reach their potential is an important part of BKD CPAs & Advisors’ culture. The SKY Sponsor-Protégé Program—a two-year leadership development program for senior managers and directors—was established in 2014 to help create a level playing field so all employees have equal opportunity for professional advancement.

The program matches protégés with a sponsor to help participants achieve their career aspirations. Since its inception, 56 protégés have participated in the SKY Sponsor-Protégé Program, with 20 achieving managing director and partner levels. As this program continues to succeed, BKD now has former protégés serving as sponsors to provide targeted mentorship to the next class of firm leaders.

CEO Ted Dickman said, “Ensuring equal opportunity to career success is a commitment we’ve made to our employees, and it is a prime contributor to our firm’s long-term success. Please join me again in congratulating our newest protégés, as well as those who’ve graduated from the program. We’re excited to see them grow further in their careers.” 

The graduating class consists of the following individuals:

Protégés Sponsors
Kara Cramer Francis Godfrey
Jennifer Friesz Jason Rader
Jessica Haag Rachel Dwiggins
Jami Johnson Susan Davenport
Lee Martin Kurt Berry
Julia Mast Jeff Ronsse
Makayla Matheson Jim Creeden
Brinn Serbanic Ann Puckett
Amber Sherrill Mike Engle
Brandy Shy Lyle Alexander

BKD is welcoming 10 new participants for 2020. The following people will attend SKY Sponsor-Protégé orientation in December:

Protégés Sponsors
Stephanie Christolear Ryan Underwood
Krystal Creach Scott Humphrey
Brittany Cummings Jenifer Hitschmann
Jana Gradeva JoAnna Simek
Michelle Hurst Mike Senko
Alissa Klein Michelle Brekken
Megan Stern Jennifer Wold
Emily George Tim J. Wilson
Stephanie Rocco Matt Stout
Kerry Bejarano Andy Williams

 

About BKD

BKD CPAs & Advisors wants to earn your trust. If you’re looking for solid tax, audit or consulting advice—or a blend of it all—our expertise can help simplify your life. Our approximately 2,900 dedicated professionals provide solutions for clients in all 50 states and internationally, combining the insight and ideas of thought leaders in multiple industries. Everyone needs a trusted advisor. Who’s yours? Learn more at bkd.com.


Greg Cole
BKD CPAs & Advisors
417-831-7283, ext. 10111
gcole@bkd.com

