Dr. Cletus Georges MD, Named Volunteer of the Month by Adult Literacy League

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cletus Georges, MD, a leading medical expert and community advocate in Florida, was recently named the Volunteer of the Month at the Adult Literacy League after having volunteered for the league for two years.

Dr. Georges said he was humbled by the recognition, which he earned in September, and he is excited to continue to make a huge impact on the league. The Adult Literacy League’s aim is to give its students the literacy tools they need to achieve their unique visions and, in turn, change the world.

Some students who receive support from the league aim to become citizens of the United States, whereas others would love to simply be able to follow along in hymnals at their churches. Meanwhile, some students simply want to master the science and art of reading so that they can confidently read their children bedtime stories.

During the past two years, Dr. Georges has supported the Adult Literacy League in multiple areas, ranging from assessments to tutoring and classes. When new students come to the league, the staff at the league interview them to determine the most appropriate classes and curricula for them based on their current skillsets. Then, students can choose from among 50-plus weekly classes at 18 locations throughout Seminole, Orange, and Osceola Counties.

Through the league, students can take classes in English conversation as well as English language literacy. Other classes that students can take include adult basic education, computer skills, math, and GED courses.

The league also has volunteer tutors who work with students one on one. These tutors use curricula that are nationally accredited to teach English literacy, reading, and writing skills. Students are encouraged to take advantage of tutoring sessions along with their English classes.

All in all, Dr. Cletus Georges, MD, said he is proud to be a part of the Adult Literacy League’s efforts to boost people’s literacy and thus improve their confidence and quality of life long term.

