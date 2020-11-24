Fire Temporarily Closes Big O Tires Store at 195 Outer Loop
Drivers needing tires and automotive services are welcome at Louisville’s three nearby Big O Tires stores at 4413 Cane Run Road, 12614 Dixie Highway and 268 Market Place Drive.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big O Tires at 195 Outer Loop will be closed for repairs following an overnight fire to the store.
Drivers needing tires and automotive services are welcome at Louisville’s three open Big O Tires stores at 4413 Cane Run Road, 12614 Dixie Highway and 268 Market Place Drive.
“The fire happened when the store was closed last night,” said Joe Osborne, Big O Tires owner. “No one was injured and the cause is under investigation, but we are directing customers to our other three stores in Louisville while we repair the damage.”
During the busy holiday season, Big O Tires is committed to helping all motorists outfit their vehicles with a Black Friday sale of getting one tire free with the purchase of three tires on a select set of tires with an installation purchase.
“Because of the change of season, we want every motorist on the road to have the safest vehicles,” said Osborne. “With our very cold and wet winters, safe driving can be a challenge. That’s why we also run each vehicle through a full safety checklist. We want drivers and families can be safe while traveling.”
Popular for its multi-point vehicle inspection, Big O Tires analyzes items that most motorists ignore through the year.
“Our vehicle analysis goes beyond your tires,” he said. “We also check wiper blades, bulbs, battery, electrical system, brakes and more. Our goal is to guarantee every vehicle drives away fully equipped to handle conditions on the roads.
“Customers love that we do all of that. The fact is we want your family to be safe no matter if you’re driving close to home or to see friends and family in more snowy areas.”
Big O Tires experts recommend that tires for winter have large tread blocks and deep grooves for biting into snow on roads.
“The deeper the tire groove and the larger the tread blocks, the better a vehicle can navigate in snow,” Osborne said. “We can check your tires and tell you how long you can drive on them before you should change them out for safer handling.”
Properly fitted and installed winter tires will optimize a vehicle’s stopping grip, while also enhancing its start-up and cornering grip.
“We are the one-stop location to thoroughly check your vehicle from bumper to bumper and let you know what’s needed to drive with confidence through the winter months,” he said. “Whether you drive a passenger car, an SUV or a truck, we will certify you are fully equipped to get you safely through this winter.”
With strong buying power in Kentuckiana, Big O provides the best tires and price for each vehicle facing freezing road conditions.
Established in 1962, Big O Tires began when independent tire dealers formed a tire-buying cooperative to secure volume pricing and keep their customers happy. Over 50 years later, Big O Tires has become one of North America's largest retail tire franchisors, with nearly 400 independently owned and operated locations in 19 states, providing customers with a broad range of automotive services in addition to quality tires, wheels and accessories.
As Big O Tires continues to thrive in an ever-changing marketplace, it remains rooted in its humble beginnings as a proud collective of independent dealers committed to putting its customers first.
