Joni Fixel proudly reflects on years of nonprofit volunteering
Business development specialist Joni Fixel recounts her years of commitment to volunteering.OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES , November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business development specialist Joni Fixel recounts her years of commitment to volunteering.
From working closely with individuals affected by traumatic brain injuries to heading up a foundation supporting those diagnosed with a particularly rare form of cancer, Michigan-based business development specialist Joni Fixel has volunteered years of her time to help those in need. Looking back, Joni reveals more about her volunteer work.
Joni Fixel has volunteered for a number of charitable organizations and other good causes. The business development specialist has, however, worked most closely with the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation.
Fixel first became involved with the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation after herself being diagnosed with the disease. Leiomyosarcoma, she explains, is a rare form of cancer that affects the body's smooth muscle tissue.
Leiomyosarcoma tumors are reported to be most common in the abdomen, the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation says, but can occur anywhere, including the uterus. "Other common sites include the skin and blood vessels," adds business development specialist and National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation volunteer Joni Fixel.
Michigan native Joni Fixel would ultimately go on to spend seven and a half years at the helm of the nonprofit organization as its president. "As the organization's president, I supported the mission of the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation in helping patients struck by this rare cancer and their families," Joni explains, speaking from her home in the Ingham County community of Okemos.
In her role, Joni Fixel focused closely on education and fundraising activities while also organizing annual membership meetings and ensuring complete regulatory compliance of the nonprofit initiative. Fixel acted as the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation's president from April 2005 until September 2012. She continues to serve as a volunteer.
Founded in 1997, the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation is committed to providing education, advocacy, support, and research for the leiomyosarcoma community as it pushes forward in the quest for a cure.
"Research into the disease remains largely underfunded," former National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation president Joni Fixel explains, "and supporting organizations such as the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation makes all the difference because, together, we are forever moving forward in search of a cure."
Current National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation programs include Leiomyosarcoma Lifeline, Compass Connection, and its Buddy Program, where individuals diagnosed with the rare form of cancer can learn how other patients are living through leiomyosarcoma.
Passionate volunteer Joni Fixel has also worked closely with disabled individuals and persons affected by traumatic brain injuries in overcoming a wealth of both mental and physical challenges.
Joni Fixel is an experienced business development specialist focused on the recruitment and placement of C-level executives, professionals, and other skilled employees. Fixel herself is further skilled in sales, account development, customer service, human resources, and human resources training.
Joni Fixel's expertise has seen her work closely with corporations across the U.S. and Canada during her career. A graduate of Spring Arbor University, Joni Fixel holds a bachelor's degree in management and organizational development.
Further to her professional and volunteer work, in her free time, Joni Fixel is passionate about horses, horse riding, and other equestrian-focused pursuits, and enjoys spending time with her friends and family.
