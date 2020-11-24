NAV CANADA looks to streamline operations

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA continues to take steps to safely streamline its operations to help preserve the sustainability of the country’s air navigation system. The Company is moving forward with additional adjustments to its services and will be launching level of service reviews for six air traffic control towers. This includes completing a rigorous, safety-focused review of air traffic to determine whether airport advisory services should be offered in lieu of air traffic control.



NAV CANADA must continue to fulfill its commitment to efficiently run Canada’s air navigation system, ensuring that the services supplied align with market demands. The following sites were identified for review as a result of long-term air traffic levels, including prior to the pandemic:

Fort McMurray Tower, AB

Prince George Tower, BC

Regina Tower, SK

Sault Ste. Marie Tower, ON

Whitehorse Tower, YT

Windsor Tower, ON

Aeronautical studies apply a safety-focused and Transport Canada regulated process, which NAV CANADA has followed in support of its globally recognized safety record for more than 20 years. This rigorous, systematic approach provides for full consultation with all affected stakeholders, with the key factor being safety.

Quick Facts

A private, non-profit corporation, NAV CANADA provides air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometers of Canadian domestic and oceanic airspace.

Under the Civil Air Navigation Services Commercialization Act, NAV CANADA recovers its operating expense through service charges from its customers on a breakeven basis.

NAV CANADA’s provides services to airlines, air cargo operators, air charter operators, air taxis, helicopter operators, and business and general aviation.

Aeronautical studies consider all relevant factors, including traffic volume, mix and distribution throughout the day; weather; airport and airspace configuration; surface activity; and the efficiency requirements of operators using the service. Formal consultation with stakeholders is central to all aeronautical studies.

NAV CANADA’s safety record is irrefutably one of the best in the world amongst air navigation service providers. We have achieved this record based on a regulated decision-making approach with safety at the very core of all that we do.



