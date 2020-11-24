Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Partnership With Arthur Vining Davis Foundations to Support Innovation in Nursing-Driven Serious Illness and End of Life Care

Collaboration Will More than Double Available Funding from the Hillman Program for Early-Stage Interventions Targeting the Needs of Underserved Populations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation and the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations have committed to a collaboration to promote innovative nurse-driven care for seriously ill vulnerable populations and those at the of life. This partnership will expand funding to support nursing research through the Hillman Serious Illness and End of Life Emergent Innovation (HSEI) Program. The addition of $400,000 provided by the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations will maximize the impact and reach of the HSEI program by offering a total of $650,000 in awards for 2021.



The Hillman Serious Illness and End of Life Emergent Innovation Program, which launched in 2018, provides 18-24 month grants of $50,000 to accelerate the development of bold, nursing-driven interventions targeting the unmet serious illness and end of life needs of vulnerable populations, including people who are economically disadvantaged, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ people, people experiencing homelessness, rural populations, and others.

“Our collaboration with the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations exemplifies creative philanthropy at its best,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of the Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation. “By embracing risk, sharing expertise, and combining resources, our foundations have significantly expanded our ability to accelerate innovation in the field.”

A Rare Commitment to Supporting Early-Stage Work

A hallmark of the Hillman Serious Illness and End of Life Emergent Innovation Program is its commitment to supporting new, potentially transformative ideas. Experimentation is critical to fueling a vibrant pipeline of innovation and yet these nascent efforts often experience difficulty securing grants because many funders are averse to investing in pre-evidence work.

“Too often those of us working in philanthropy feel the need to find the 'next big thing' to support when our colleagues are sometimes already doing that 'next big thing'. We are very happy to roll up our sleeves and join forces with the Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation in the high-impact work they have been doing in this vital area,” said Michael Murray, President of the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations. “We hope to learn more about the important role that nursing plays in serious illness and end of life care through this project, and that this will make us better stewards of the work that we do in this space.”

An RFP for 2021 funding will be available in late January 2021. More information on the Hillman Serious Illness and End of Life Emergent Innovation Program is available here.

ABOUT THE RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION

The Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of patients, families, and communities through nursing-driven innovation. To this end, the Foundation cultivates nurse leaders, supports nursing research, and promotes new models of care that are critical to making the U.S. health care system more patient-centered, accessible, equitable, and affordable. For more information, please visit www.rahf.org.

