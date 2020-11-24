Bright Business Bounces Back After Donating PPE
Solatube Healthy Home Products in Demand, Resulting in First-Ever Franchise OpportunitySAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just four short days, Solatube International went from manufacturing tubular skylights, whole house fans and solar attic fans to manufacturing face shields for health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, Solatube has donated thousands of face shields to hospitals from New York to California, as well as to fire departments and police agencies.
Christine Santos from Sharp Hospital wrote, “We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude for the face shields your company made and donated to our hospital. We appreciate Solatube for keeping our staff and patients safe during this health crisis!”
Robert E. Westfall Jr, president of Solatube International said, “Our entire staff has been thrilled with our ability to help fill the critical gap of face shields for health care workers. It has been an honor for our company to support these brave men and women.”
Since shifting back to manufacturing its core products, Solatube has received a ray of light in return with an unexpected boom for natural lighting and home ventilation.
Westfall added, “We are happy to report we are seeing a surge in demand for our natural lighting and ventilation products. Even as restrictions lift, people continue to spend far more time at home and homeowners are realizing the need for natural light and fresh air in their living spaces to create the healthy environment they want for themselves and their family.”
Particularly encouraged by the business boom and the performance of its three owned company stores over the last five years, the Solatube Home team is convinced that timing is ripe to start looking for business partners and entrepreneurs in California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to join the first wave of its franchise opportunities.
Solatube Home Franchise will offer a complete Solatube product line, geared toward improving happiness, removing toxins and adding a touch of nature for a healthier home environment.
Some of these products and services include:
Tubular Skylights
Natural light is an important improvement that not only affects the livability of the home, but also the physical and mental wellbeing of its occupants, too. Additionally, experiments conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security show viruses can quickly be destroyed by sunlight. According to research published in the journal Microbiome, “Rooms exposed to daylight have fewer germs and about half the viable bacteria compared to dark rooms.” Tubular skylights harvest daylight at the rooftop, transfer it down a highly reflective tube and filling any space with beautiful natural light.
Whole-House Fan
Healthy air quality is another great way to promote better health inside the home. Whole house fans don’t just recirculate air in the home like air conditioning; they work by continuously replacing dirty air in living spaces with fresh air, removing pollutants, pathogens and stale indoor air to improve air purity.
Solar-Powered Attic and Garage Fans
Heat and moisture are the home’s enemies because mold loves to grow in warm, moist conditions. To create a healthy home environment, hot air needs to be vented from the attic to keep air conditioning units from overworking and roof structures from deteriorating. With solar-powered attic fans, moisture can be neutralized and drive out heat, while increasing comfort in the home, lowering utility bills and prolonging roof life.
Fresh Breeze Solar-Powered Skylight
Without proper air ventilation, the home can become a box of hot, steamy germs. A solar-powered skylight brings in fresh air – in addition to natural light – to create a healthier environment. The Fresh Breeze Skylight simply captures the sunlight and uses it to recharge a fully concealed battery and control. Built-in rain sensors shut the skylight automatically in the event that inclement weather begins.
Franchisees will receive training on Solatube’s complete product line and the support needed to quickly start their businesses. Additionally, a Solatube Success Manager will work with each franchisee to execute an intensive business launch program, including planning a grand opening and ongoing marketing. Ongoing support will also be available to continually coach each franchise owner through the proper business systems and provide support as the franchise grows.
For more information on the Solatube Home franchise opportunity, visit www.solatubehomefranchise.com, contact franchise@solatubehome.com or call 866.476.7206.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output. Solatube TDDs were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative development it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
