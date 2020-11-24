Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, TDEM Launch Bamlanivimab Infusion Wing At Alternate Care Site In El Paso

November 24, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

HHS Supplying 1,000 Doses Of Antibody Therapy As Part Of Pilot Program

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established a bamlanivimab infusion wing at the state-run alternate care site (ACS) in El Paso to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19. The infusion wing, which began accepting patients today, has been provided with 1,000 doses of bamlanivimab through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The ACS infusion wing is part of a pilot program developed through a partnership between TDEM and HHS. 

"The establishment of the bamlanivimab infusion wing at El Paso's alternate care site is crucial to keeping hospitalizations down and protecting at-risk Texans in the community," said Governor Abbott. "I thank HHS for supporting our efforts by supplying the State of Texas with this shipment of bamlanivimab for the pilot program. We will continue to ensure that this life-saving antibody therapy is available for Texans who need it most."

Bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy, is for outpatient use in people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at increased risk of severe disease. It has been shown to prevent hospitalizations in some patients when used before they become very sick.

