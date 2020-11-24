YouTube Preschool Phenomenon “Vlad & Niki” Partners with Entertainment Retail Enterprises (ERE) for Exclusive Fashion and Branded Merchandise Lines in North America

Evode Group LTD to Further the “Vlad & Niki” Merchandise in International Territories

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlad and Niki Vashketov, the global superstar siblings of the highest rated boys channel on YouTube that bears their names, are expanding their universe by joining forces with Entertainment Retail Enterprises (ERE) and Evode Group Ltd. to bring exclusive fashion and branded merchandise to preschoolers and their families worldwide. ERE will handle "Vlad & Niki" branded products in the North American market while Evode Group Ltd. will take the lead on international territories such as Europe, Asia and Australia for ecommerce sales and fulfilment rights.



The fastest growing kidfluencer on the planet, “Vlad & Niki” captures more than five billion monthly views on 16 channels in 13 languages with more than 120+ million subscribers worldwide, 57+ million subscribers to the English channel.

The site https://vladandniki.com is a fully immersive “Vlad & Niki” experience where consumers will be able to watch videos, play games and purchase exclusive merchandise including apparel, accessories, drinkware and home goods.

The ERE partnership was formed with the help of Retail Monster who brokered the deal between ERE and the “Vlad & Niki” global licensing agent, Australia-based Haven Global. ERE will work hand-in-hand with the “Vlad & Niki” property to design and create new branded merchandise inspired by the personalities of Vlad and Niki and their programming brand themes of creativity, imagination, discovery, adventure and more.

ERE is a company that specializes in partnering with brands to design and distribute on-trend products to the retail market. Their brand partners include Legendary Whitetails, Krispy Kreme and M&M’s Mars.

“We know that most kids would prefer to wear collections inspired by their favorite YouTube stars. The ERE range of products will be a lifestyle line of fun and trend-right apparel that children would be proud to wear, so they can be like Vlad and Niki,” says Michael Connolly, founder of Retail Monster. “ERE’s best-in-class design and product executions will provide a turn-key e-commerce destination for these YouTube phenomes.”

“ERE believes going direct to the ‘Vlad & Niki’ fan base with fun fashion is especially important,” adds Tina Calvo, CEO of ERE. “We are excited to join the ‘Vlad & Niki’ team to expand their brand in the North American market. We believe building a strong relationship directly with the fan base through the community website is key to long-term engagement and the success of retail.”

The “Vlad & Niki” video-streaming property is created, written and produced by Content Media Group FZC, LLC. For more information visit “Vlad & Niki” on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/vladandniki .

About “Vlad & Niki”

“Vlad & Niki” is the global preschool phenomenon and highest rated boys channel on YouTube starring the imaginative personalities and antics of brothers Vlad and Niki, who are showcased in non-stop fun and crazy adventures. Since launching on YouTube in 2018, the “Vlad & Niki” has attracted more than 120+million subscribers worldwide, 57+ million subscribers to their English Channel and 50+ billion views, while averaging five billion monthly views on 16 channels and translated into 13 languages. Each episode is produced with a creative mix of live action, animation and music to create comedic videos for the preschool demographic. "Vlad & Niki" is the property of Content Media Group FZC, LLC, headed by co-founders Sergey and Victoria Vashketov, the parents of global superstar kidfluencers Vlad and Niki. For more information visit “Vlad & Niki” on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/vladandniki .

About Entertainment Retail Enterprises (ERE):

For over 20 years Entertainment Retail Enterprises has been the leading design and distribution company in destination retail, providing development and manufacturing of licensed and private label merchandise for some of the best known, iconic brands and retailers in the world.

About Evode Group Ltd.:

Evode stands for Everything On Demand. A forward-thinking consumer product agency who operate a network of premium on-demand manufacturers across the globe, allowing brands to reach audiences in multiple territories using a direct-to-consumer business model. Evode are championing the reduction of wastage in unsold stock and promoting the use of more sustainable and ethical processes in creating licensed consumer products.



About Haven Global:

Haven Global is an internationally recognized multi-award winning Australian based licensing agency established over 27 years. Haven Global represents blue chip licensors including Nickelodeon, Sanrio, Sesame Workshop, MGA Entertainment, The Pokémon Company and more for the Australian and New Zealand market, as well as representing global rights for YouTube powerhouse brands including “Vlad & Niki,” and CKN Toys. www.havenglobal.com

About Retail Monster LLC:

Launched by an Executive Team that brings over 70 years of retail, buying, sales, marketing, finance, and licensing experience to its clients, Retail Monster LLC (www.retailmonster.com) utilizes its relationships with best-in-class manufacturers and retailers to deliver strategic licensed programs to shelf. Established in March 2016, Retail Monster operates office locations out of Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Bentonville, Ark., and London, England.

