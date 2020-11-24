GL’s Cellular Network Monitoring Solution

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their cellular network monitoring solution, which can capture and analyze high volumes of phone calls over a wide range of protocols on IP and Wireless (2G, 3G, 4G, IMS) networks. The solution can capture, analyze and monitor large scale networks for surveillance and troubleshooting.



“GL provides a distributed network surveillance system with protocol analysis probes deployed at various physical locations. GL’s high density protocol analyzer, PacketScan™ HD , can capture and process high volumes of phone calls over many communication protocols,” said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications.

“The protocol analyzer probe works with NetSurveyorWeb™ , a centralized web-based monitoring system for a comprehensive view of network performance. It features rich graphics, real-time and historical storage of call detail records, and allows the operator to build custom key performance indicators. It also allows the operator to filter on calls of interest and set up automatic alerts.”

He further added, “PacketScan™ HD for IP and Wireless Monitoring is a high density 2U Rack mounted Network Appliance (4 x 1GigE, 2 x 1/10GigE, 2 x 40/100GigE). Almost all VoIP (SIP, MEGACO, MGCP, H.323, SCCP) and Wireless protocols (IMS, 4G LTE, UMTS IuCS, GSM A, CAMEL, BICC, ISUP, MAP, Gb, and GTP) over IP transport layer can be captured and decoded. The robust traffic filter feature within PacketScan™ HD application permits the user to filter on traffic of interest.”

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

