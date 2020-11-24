Dental Professional and Businessman Steve Mascarin Featured in Exclusive Interviews
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Mascarin, a successful dentist and entrepreneur with over two decades of experience under his belt was recently featured in two interviews with Thrive Global and Ideamensch. Both of these websites are dedicated to interviewing the best of the best in their industry.
Steve Mascarin is a Toronto, Ontario, native who graduated with a Doctor in Dental Surgery Degree, before going on to work as a dental professional for 23 years. Currently, his main focus is on the business aspects of dentistry, helping other dentists and dental clinics maximize their efficiency and optimize their approachability, in addition to purchasing and transforming commercial properties into dental ventures.
During the Thrive Global interview, Steve Mascarin shared that his biggest accomplishment is hands down his family, including his wife and three children. However, outside of that, he is most proud of the people he has helped throughout his years in the dental industry.
“When I think of how many countless people I have been able to employ and help them improve their lives, careers, passion, and to provide for their families, it makes me feel really amazing,” Mascarin said.
The Thrive Global interview also touched on what Mascarin believes are his greatest leadership skills: confidence, vision, and inspiration.
Further, when asked where he sees himself and his company in five years, Mascarin replied that he hopes to have 20 to 25 dental office locations.
In the Ideamensch interview, Mascarin said the two habits that help him stay productive as an entrepreneur are working out in the gym and writing his goals down every single morning.
The interview also touched on trends in his line of work. Steve Mascarin said there’s one trend in particular he’s excited about, which is increasing the level of service offered in the dental industry to the point that it’s almost like a Starbucks level of service; personal, special, and memorable.
For more information, please visit http://stevenmascarin.com/.
About Steve Mascarin
Steve Mascarin is a dental professional and businessman from Toronto, Ontario. After graduating from Western University in London, Ontario with a Doctor in Dental Surgery, Mascarin went on to spend several decades as a dentist. Now, he has turned to the business side of the industry and is advising other professionals on how to optimize their accessibility and approachability, as well as purchasing commercial properties in up and coming neighborhoods and transforming them into dental practices.
Steve Mascarin
Business Professional
+1 (416) 436-4307
