COTERIE Appoints Courtney Bradarich as New VP of Events

Visionary fashion industry veteran brings over 15 years’ experience in the wholesale industry, as well as comprehensive background in contemporary and advanced contemporary markets

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COTERIE, Informa Markets Fashion’s contemporary and advanced contemporary womenswear trade event, announced today the appointment of Courtney Bradarich, née Bonnell, as VP of Events. Courtney joins COTERIE with over 15 years of fashion trade experience, bringing a specialized background in contemporary and advanced contemporary markets, lending to deeply rooted relationships and demonstrated expertise in strategizing upmarket plans with omnichannel solutions.



As recent co-founder and president at Favors Agency, a full-service brand and business development consulting firm, Bradarich provided strategic advisory to fashion companies seeking US market entry and expansion. Bradarich consulted notable American brands such as Collina Strada, Dusen Dusen, international brands Minkpink and Cacharel, as well as advised government trade organizations, including Fashion Federation of Singapore, Thai Trade Office, and Consulate General of Canada on market trends, tactics, and strategic go-to market programs. Prior to launching Favors, Courtney held the title of Women’s Show Director at Capsule, a US-based men’s and women’s tradeshow, where she led the womenswear division to include shows in New York City, Paris, Las Vegas, and Berlin.

“We are thrilled to bring Courtney on board to lead the COTERIE team,” says Kelly Helfman, Commercial President of Informa Markets Fashion. “Courtney’s extensive market experience in providing forward thinking growth strategies to both domestic and international brands and contemporary retailers will be a great addition to the consultative and collaborative approach of the COTERIE team; forging new upmarket partnerships while strengthening and better positioning existing ones.”

Bringing both physical and digital marketplaces to the fashion industry, COTERIE gathers the most prominent contemporary womenswear fashion, footwear, and accessories brands with retail buyers from the United States and other worldwide markets. Expanding its event portfolio in fall of 2020, COTERIE introduced its digital trade event, which will return in early 2021 to offer a synergistic hybrid model of digital and physical events, in parallel to Informa Markets Fashion’s other apparel platforms of MAGIC, PROJECT, MICAM Americas and apparel sourcing and supply chain event, SOURCING at MAGIC.

“At my very first job in Fashion over 15 years ago, I showed at COTERIE, so this is a major moment in my career,” says Courtney Bradarich, VP of Events at COTERIE. “COTERIE is the authority in B2B womenswear. I’m thrilled to join Informa Markets Fashion and the COTERIE team to bring an intimate understanding of brands’ and retailers’ goals and challenges, as we establish forward-thinking initiatives that address the modern and evolving goals of our customers.”

COTERIE’s live and digital event dates for 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on COTERIE, please visit: https://www.coteriefashionevents.com/en/home.html

ABOUT COTERIE

COTERIE is the premier contemporary and advanced contemporary womenswear platform that bridges women's apparel and accessories designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media. COTERIE’s physical and digital events build exclusive experiences and create a collaborative environment that fuels commerce and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Courtney Hazirjian PR and Communications Manager, Informa Markets Fashion courtney.hazirjian@informa.com