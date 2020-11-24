Fulcrum Partners Launches Second GivingTuesday Campaign

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners executive benefits advisory will participate for the second consecutive year in GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement. Since 2012, GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes and receives over 21 billion impressions on social media. Fulcrum Partners encourages everyone to participate by sharing their time, talents or abundance to help others less fortunate. Scheduled each year for the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, this year, GivingTuesday falls on December 1, 2020.



“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Fulcrum Partners Managing Director and Partner Scott Cahill observed, “For so many people, 2020 has been an extremely difficult year. Donations of any amount are valued by organizations, most of which are presently being challenged to do more with less.”

This year, the nationally based team at Fulcrum Partners has identified twenty nonprofit organizations that they are asking others to join them in supporting.

Daniel Kids (www.danielkids.org/donate/give-now)

Luis Palau Association (luispalauassociation.givingfuel.com/give) The Jobs Partnership of Florida (www.jobspartnership.org/donate-form)

World Bicycle Relief (worldbicyclerelief.org/donate)

Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)

USA Triathlon Foundation (http://usatriathlonfoundation.org/donate/)

Delray Beach Public Library (www.delraylibrary.org/donate)

Muscular Dystrophy (mda.donordrive.com)

Frontline Outreach (www.frontline-outreach.org/donate)

Junior Achievement of Orange County (CA) (jaoc.org/invest_form.php)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County (www.ocbigs.org/donate)

Boys and Girls Clubs of Bluffton (South Carolina) (https://secureonlinegiving.com/donations/site/index.asp?eventID=1321)

Operation Underground Railroad (https://ourrescue.donorshops.com/product/DONATE-RECURRING/willyoucometoourrescue.php)

LIFT Orlando (https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?id=6&name=E346805)

Palm Beach Atlantic University (www.pba.edu/giving)

International Cooperating Ministries (www.icm.org/donate/)

Family First (https://donate.familyfirst.net/)

Vision Orlando (https://clear-give.com/egive3/index.cfm?page=donation)

306 Foundation (www.306foundation.org/donate/)

CRU – The Jesus Film Project ( www.cru.org/us/en/communities/ministries/the-jesus-film-project/give.html)

To support any of these 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, go to “Fulcrum Partners Launches Second GivingTuesday Campaign” on the Fulcrum Partners website and click the name of the organization. You’ll be taken directly to the donor page for the charity.

From educational to faith-driven to medical research and more, the twenty organizations selected represent causes that have touched the life or heart of one or more of the team members at Fulcrum Partners. Seven of the organizations on the list will receive a grant of $10,000 each thanks to the generosity of Fulcrum Partners team members.

Managing Director and Partner Bruce Brownell, said, “Instead of people feeling frustrated or helpless to change situations they see around them, generosity positions the giver to be part of a movement that genuinely effects beneficial change. When has it ever been more important than it is now to extend a helping hand to lift up someone in need?”

With more than $7 billion in assets under care, Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s largest, privately held, executive benefits consultancies. Learn more about the team and the services of Fulcrum Partners by following Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

CONTACT:

Bruce Brownell

904.296.2563

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04caed8b-7e14-493a-a077-efef330378e6