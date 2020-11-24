Chlor alkali Market to Reach USD 55.39 Billion by 2027; Booming Construction Industry to Incite Development, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the chlor alkali market are Olin Corporation (Clayton, United States), Tata Chemicals Limited (Mumbai India), Tosoh Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (Houston, United States), Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), AGC Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), Inovyn (Runcorn Site, UNITED KINGDOM), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (Seoul, South Korea), Akzonobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chlor alkali market size is expected to reach USD 55.39 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The growing shift from conventional production technologies to greener production technologies will have an outstanding effect on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Chlor alkali Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Chlorine {Water Treatment, Paper & Pulp, Inorganics, Intermediates, Organics, Vinyl, and Others} and Caustic Soda {Textile, Alumina, Soap & Detergents, Organics, Inorganics, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, and others}), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 49.87 billion in 2019.

The report on the chlor alkali market describes:

Prominent understandings of the market

Swot Analysis of the regions

Latest market trends and developments

Stellar insights into the competitive landscape

COVID-19 impact





Latest Driver :

Significant Demand for Vinyl Polymers to Boost Market Growth

The growing production of vinyl and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) through chlorine will bolster the healthy growth of the market. PVC is the world’s third-largest used polymer owing to its importance in the construction industry such as pipes, window frames, and other products. The booming construction industry in developing countries can spur opportunities for the market. Similarly, the increasing application of PVC in various end-use industries will further augment the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in electrical applications, PVC tapes and cases are extensively used due to its unique set of properties. Moreover, the growing popularity of electric vehicles can consequently accelerate the consumption of PVC and chlorine, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Besides, the exceeding demand for chlor alkali products from end-use industries will promote market growth.





Disrupted Supply and Demand to Dampen Market Amid Coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the global market. The disruption caused by the virus has resulted in a shortage of laborers, disturbed transportation and logistics, and disrupted supply and demand. The reduced demand for chlor alkali products particularly chlorine can significantly restrict the growth of the market amid COVID-19. The dropped revenue and losses were reported by key players in the first half of 2020. For instance, Olin Corporation, the world’s largest producer of Chlor alkali, reported a loss of USD 80 million in Q1 2020 due to dipped sales prices and volume.





Regional Analysis :

Flourishing Construction Industry to Advance Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the heavy consumption rate in the region. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region with over 70% share in the regional consumption. The growth is attributed to the booming construction industry. The increasing demand for PVC pipes in the agricultural sector will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the thriving automotive and industrial sectors will simultaneously increase the demand for caustic soda, which, in turn, will aid the growth of the market. The paper & pulp industry is expected to contribute impetus to the market in Asia Pacific. India is poised to be the fastest-growing country in the region owing to robust developments in the construction industry and thriving end-use industries. As per Oxford Economies Global Construction 2030 outlook, India’s construction industry is expected to grow twice as fast as China in the forthcoming years.





Key Development :

January 2019: Ercros, a Spain based manufacturer of chemicals, announced that it has started the production of chlorine and caustic soda at its plant in Vila-seca I (Tarragona), Spain.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Chlor alkali Market are:

Olin Corporation (Clayton, United States)

Tata Chemicals Limited (Mumbai India)

Tosoh Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (Houston, United States)

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

AGC Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Inovyn (Runcorn Site, UNITED KINGDOM)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Hanwha Chemical Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)

Akzonobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Trends

Key Insights Key Insights – For Major Countries Key Developments Regulatory Standards PEST Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by Government/Companies to combat COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!





