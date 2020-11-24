Life Extension® Launches Bloat Relief Formula

New formula uses botanical extracts to relieve bloating and other post-meal discomforts

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eating is one of life’s greatest joys, but sometimes food doesn’t sit well, resulting in bloating and other post-meal discomforts. To combat occasional gas and bloating discomfort, Life Extension has introduced an innovative formula that promotes digestive comfort. Bloat Relief combines artichoke and ginger extract with fennel seed oil and turmeric extract to promote gastrointestinal health and function and relieve digestive discomfort.

“We chose each ingredient in this formula carefully,” said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “We combined artichoke leaf and ginger root extract to encourage healthy peristalsis, the wave-like movement of food down the digestive tract. The fennel seed oil and turmeric extract combo help relieve bloating and support a healthy digestive system.”

According to Dr. Smith, the key to relieving digestive discomfort is reducing gas production and encouraging the body to process food more efficiently. When food doesn’t move down the digestive tract properly, or when bacteria that help break down food produce excessive gas as a byproduct, it can cause occasional bloating and abdominal discomfort.

Formulated with Prodigest®, a patented blend of artichoke leaf and ginger root extract, Bloat Relief promotes healthy bile flow from the liver, which is another way to encourage food down the digestive tract. Meanwhile the ginger encourages gastric emptying (keeping food “moving along” its digestive journey).

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, subjects taking Prodigest® reported a marked improvement in stomach comfort and bloating after just two weeks.1 Another study used ultrasound to measure each patient’s stomach size before and after eating—results showed a significant reduction in stomach size consistent with improvements in gastric motility for the Prodigest® group.2

Bloat Relief’s inclusion of fennel seed oil was designed to inhibit excessive gas producing activity of bacteria in the digestive tract, which helps relieve bloating. It encourages healthy muscle contractions, contributing to food moving down the digestive tract.6-8 It also contains turmeric, which promotes a healthy digestive system. Several studies published in medical journals support fennel’s reputation, and a study using fennel seeds combined with turmeric, produced improvements in digestive comfort and bloating when compared to a placebo group.3-6

Life Extension’s Bloat Relief formula promotes healthy digestion and comfort and it’s non-GMO and gluten-free.

Prodigest® is a registered trademark of Indena S.p.A., Italy.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

Attachments

Rey Searles Life Extension 954-766-8433 rsearles@lifeextension.com