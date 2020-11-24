Key Capital Licenses Immunitor Oral Pill Immunotherapeutics
Key Capital to progress registration and sales for exclusively licensed breakthrough Immunitor oral pill immunotherapeutic disease treatment productsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Capital to advance development of breakthrough patented oral pill immunotherapeutic
KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC Pink: KCPC) advises that Key Biotec, a division of Key Capital, has entered into agreement with Immunitor group interests (“Immunitor”) to exclusively license breakthrough patented oral tableted immunotherapeutics platform products for North, Central and South America (excluding Canada), the EU (excluding UK), Australia and New Zealand (the “Territory”).
Immunitor, a pioneer in oral pill immunotherapeutic science, has over the past 20 years developed 23 disease treatments that are in various stages of clinical development. These immunotherapeutics have all consistently demonstrated success in diseases such as late stage cancers, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and influenza, regularly offering better outcomes than current pharmaceutical options.
Market: The major potential for the immunotherapeutics is in the prescription drug market, forecast to exceed US$1,500 billion by 2026, and in the vaccination market which is forecast to grow to US$104 billion by 2027.
Oral tableted immunotherapeutics: Immunitor immunotherapeutics target the body’s mucosal and innate immunity for broad effective protection against invading pathogens and diseased cancer cells. This is achieved through Immunitor proprietary technology platform enabling the active in oral tablets form to be protected from digestive degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, thereby providing optimal access to the gut mucosa/microbiome which is responsible for the body’s primary immune response functions.
Compelling use case: The peer-reviewed publications of Immunitor clinical studies support the science, safety, performance, and enhanced efficacy of Immunitor products comparative to current alternatives.
Immunitor History: Immunitor led by Dr. Aldar Bourinbaiar and Vichai Jirathitikal, commenced its journey 20 years ago with an oral immunotherapeutic for HIV/AIDS. Since then Immunitor has progressively refined its technology and successfully trialed and patent-protected its products.
The clinical studies, funded through angel investors, were conducted largely in Mongolia and the Ukraine, leveraging major research cost advantages. The research has additionally been supported by three grants jointly from the Canadian government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and also grants from the US State Department’s Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Program award, the Ukraine Ministry of Science, and several through private foundations/interests.
Current regulatory situation: Several hundred thousand people to date have used Immunitor oral tableted immunotherapeutics in limited countries where some Immunitor products are approved for sale, further confirming safety and efficacy. The Western and larger markets will require further and more extensive formal studies to secure the FDA (USA), EMA (EU), or TGA (Australia) registrations needed to allow marketing in these regions.
USA FDA: In the USA, Immunitor does not have any regulatory approvals for any of its products, however three Immunitor oral pill immunotherapeutics, Tubimod and Mycobacterium vaccae, each for treatment of TB, and Hepko-V5 for treatment of Hepatocellular carcinoma have current US FDA Orphan Drug Designation; and 16 clinical study trials for various indications, including many for cancers, are listed on http://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?term=immunitor.
Key Biotec licensing and partnering: Key Capital Corporation Chairman, Peter Boonen stated: “Immunitor’s patented platform technology and their 20-year successful development of the science and product candidates to date, provides a solid business case and an extraordinary opportunity for the Company and Key Biotec. We look forward to supporting Immunitor in progression of its three FDA Orphan Drug Designated candidates, and in further development of its oral tablet immunotherapeutics portfolio products throughout our licensed Territory, and for our mutual benefit in accordance with our License Agreement partnering.”
Jonathan Wong, Lead Scientific Advisor and Immunitor consultant who formerly headed development of novel antimicrobial drugs against intracellular pathogens including pandemic viruses for the Canadian government at DRDC Suffield added: “The potential for progressing a class of oral pill immunotherapeutic disease treatment products that are safe and effective is exciting, however of more importance is getting these products approved and to market.”
COVID-19, viruses, and infectious disease: A key attribute of the Immunitor platform is that being oral pill therapeutic vaccines that are not pharmaceutical compounds, they can be readily formulated, trialed, and subject to approvals, easily and cost effectively mass distributed.
A novel and groundbreaking Immunitor oral tableted immunotherapeutic vaccine is currently being studied for SARS-CoV-2 /COVID-19 in several Asian regions. Advantages of this potential oral pill therapeutic vaccine, subject to continued development success, are its safety, its time-to-market and cost benefits, its mass-market distribution scalability, and that it is therapeutic as well as most likely prophylactic.
Key Capital Corporation: The Company Chairman is currently leading a reorganization focused on securing dynamic proven corporate and pharma industry management. The Company’s immediate operational objective, in association with Immunitor, is to advance marketing opportunities and the Orphan Drug Designated cancer candidate, along with early focus on disease conditions with unmet needs.
Regarding the current trading situation of the Company’s securities, the Company will be working with its advisors to ensure reinstatement of trading is resumed within the next six months.
See: http://keybiotec.com and http://keycapitalcorp.com
Key Capital at: +1 (646) 401-0177, or Peter Boonen, Chairman at: peter@keycapitalcorp.com
