PDL Offers Fraud Prevention Advice
Private investigation company gives tips on staying safe against fraudLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established private investigation company PDL has released five pieces of key advice to help people protect themselves against fraud of all kinds - with a particular focus on online scams.
Fraud and online scam cases continue to rise in the UK and worldwide, with PDL suggesting the unique circumstances 2020 has brought have only made fraudsters more desperate and extreme in their methods.
As such, it has revealed five key points on how individuals and businesses alike can enact fraud prevention measures and protect themselves against scams. The fraud prevention tips include taking time over online transactions, seeking cryptocurrency advice, and confiding new online romances in a trusted friend.
Peter Torley, owner and lead detective at PDL said, "Unfortunately cases of fraud and online scamming continue to rise around the world. Fraudsters are persistent, manipulative, and are always updating their methods - which can seem disconcertingly authentic."
He continued, "We're trying to encourage a healthy suspicion around online transactions, online romance, cryptocurrency, and all other areas where there’s a natural victim vulnerability on which a malevolent fraudster might prey."
He closed, "We also want people to be particularly mindful and vigilant regarding ‘Institution Imposter Scams’ - in which fraudsters will pose as someone's bank, service provider, or an institution like HMRC, to ask for personal details or payments. Please protect yourself, your finances and your personal data very carefully."
PDL is a well-established private investigation company offering a comprehensive range of services to clients across the UK and worldwide.
