Pico Names Brian Pomraning as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of technology services for the global financial markets community, announces Brian Pomraning joins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his role, Pomraning will be responsible for developing, resourcing and executing on Pico’s sales strategy focused on delivering a superior client experience.

“I'm delighted to welcome Brian to Pico and further strengthen our leadership team. Brian shares our vision to differentiate with a best-in-class client experience. His deep understanding of capital markets trading and technology and long-standing client relationships will ensure we maintain high levels of client satisfaction,” said Jarrod Yuster, Pico Chairman, Founder and Co-CEO. “Brian is a highly adept senior executive with broad experience in managing global Product, Sales, Trading and Analytics businesses bringing stellar domain insight having also led JP Morgan’s Equities Execution business in EMEA.”

Pomraning brings extensive experience in leading successful client-centric growth strategies on a global scale, most recently as Global Head of Product Management, Quantitative Research and Technology at Investment Technology Group. Preceding ITG, Brian was Managing Director and Head of Equities Execution Services at JP Morgan in EMEA. Brian also held Sales, Product Management and Technology leadership roles at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital.

“As a former Pico client, I appreciated having a dynamic and trusted partner who consistently added value through delivering leading technology solutions. Since joining Pico, I continue to be impressed by the commitment of our teams in supporting our clients’ business with high-performance technology delivered quickly and accurately,” said Pomraning. “Pico’s global comprehensive infrastructure, network connectivity and data, complemented by their world class Analytics capabilities, are differentiating and unrivaled throughout the capital markets ecosystem. I look forward to working with the talented Pico team to enhance and grow our client relationships.”

Reporting to Yuster, Pomraning will be part of Pico’s Executive Team and will oversee its global sales function, ensuring current and future clients’ needs continue to be matched with best-in-class solutions that help them achieve their commercial outcomes. He will also build on the investments and efforts Pico has made in optimizing the client experience and providing the highest level of client support throughout the engagement process.

In support of continued growth, Pico has made significant investments in its technology, in the capacity and resilience of its global financial services network, PicoNet™, and has expanded its global data center presence and cloud offering. Already the technology platform of choice for the financial markets worldwide, the solid execution against Pico’s corporate strategy has yielded stellar performance to date, and poised the firm for long-term success.

