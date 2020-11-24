Todos Medical Completes Installation of Lab Automation Equipment at Wisconsin Lab Client to Support COVID-19 PCR Testing

/EIN News/ --



Todos adds lab plastics, including manual and robotic pipette tips, to its offering

Wisconsin lab client doubled weekly orders to support 50,000 PCR tests per week ahead of expected post-Thanksgiving testing surge

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has completed the installation of Tecan® laboratory automated equipment at its Wisconsin laboratory client, bringing the client’s total capacity to 12,000 COVID-19 PCR tests per day. The installation and scripting of new Tecan EVO200 and Tecan Fluent 780 systems, in combination with the use of Todos’ proprietary ANDis 350 automated RNA extraction systems, allow the lab to process 12,000 PCR COVID-19 tests per day. The Company will continue to work with the client to further optimize the workflow to increase capacity to 18,000 tests per day in the weeks ahead, and add additional automated liquid handling, extraction and qPCR instrumentation as required to further support the client’s growth. Provided that the client can continue to increase demand from its main client, the State of Wisconsin, the lab expects demand for Todos’ testing reagents and consumables to increase to 50,000 COVID-19 PCR tests per day in the next 6 weeks.

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company announced that it has secured a proprietary supply chain for the most in-demand lab consumable products required to conduct PCR testing. This supply chain allows Todos to source over 2,000,000 manual and robotic pipette tips per week for its clients, as well as PCR plates, providing a key competitive advantage to its clients over other labs. An international shortage of lab consumables has emerged as the key rate limiting steps for laboratories to increase their PCR testing capacity worldwide.

“We are excited to have completed this installation process of the Tecan instruments in such a way that we can now replicate this process for several of our clients who are looking to further increase their capacity,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Now that we have also secured access to sufficient lab consumables to allow our clients to grow unimpeded as compared with their competition, we are becoming laser focused on supporting the further scaling up of our client’s operations within the lab to meet the surging demand for COVID-19 PCR testing in the state of Wisconsin. Additionally, we have delivered a similar set of equipment, including Tecan liquid handlers, ANDis automated extraction and PCR machines to one of our clients in Brooklyn that will allow it to reach similar COVID-19 testing capacities as our Wisconsin client, and we are working with them to implement the workflow in their lab. We expect revenues from our Wisconsin client to increase in the weeks ahead and expect that revenue from our client in Brooklyn to come online in December. We are very excited with the progress we are making in our base PCR lab testing business.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Additionally, Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos has formed strategic partnerships with Integrated Health LLC, MOTOPARA Foundation to deploy mobile COVID-19 testing in the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

