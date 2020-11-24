WHERE THERE’S SMOKE, THERE’S SHAMAN

CBD American Shaman Launches SHAMAN SMOKES, Premium CBD Cigarettes

Today, CBD American Shaman – one of the nation's preeminent CBD manufacturers and retailers – launches Shaman Smokes, a pre-roll tobacco-free cigarette alternative blended from select hemp strains to mimic the effects of traditional cigarettes.



Interest in CBD cigarettes is at an all-time high as health-conscious consumers seek alternatives to dangerous tobacco products. Unlike those tobacco products, hemp products like Shaman Smokes are required to undergo rigorous third-party testing for heavy metals, insecticides, and residual solvents. Perhaps as a direct result, according to data published by Hemp Industry Daily, 41% of traditional cigarette quitters have entirely replaced their tobacco with hemp-derived CBD.



The blend of industrial hemp used in Shaman Smokes contains far less than the 0.3% limit on THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content imposed by the 2018 US Farm Bill. As a result, Shaman Smokes are not psychoactive and cannot cause the “high” experienced by users of THC-dominant marijuana strains. Instead, a comprehensive independent analysis of the hemp blend used in Shaman Smokes reveals high concentrations of the cannabinoids CBD (cannabidiol), CBDA (cannabidiolic acid), and CBGA (cannabigerolic acid), all extensively researched and used for their wide variety of health-supporting properties.



Users of tobacco often report a paradoxical combination of enhanced focus and stress relief from using tobacco products, effects that the chemists at CBD American Shaman sought to recreate with Shaman Smokes. There are many different strains of hemp plants, each producing varying ratios of cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. By carefully selecting and blending premium strains of hemp, CBD American Shaman’s chemists formulated a unique blend that delivers on the promise of a tobacco-free CBD cigarette.



And while tobacco cigarette manufacturers are prohibited by law from flavoring their products, with the lone exception being menthol, manufacturers of hemp cigarettes face no such restrictions. The flavored varieties of Shaman Smokes feature a crushable flavor ball in the filter, imparting a Menthol, Grape or Cherry flavor. Available in packs of 20 and cartons of 10 packs each, Shaman Smokes are also available in a convenient Sampler Pack that contains one of each flavor.







About American Shaman

Founded in 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri, CBD American Shaman produces high quality cannabinoid tinctures, creams, pet products and more. By applying nanotechnology from the pharmaceutical industry, the company was among the first to increase the bioavailability of CBD. In addition, CBD American Shaman is among the few CBD companies to be certified by the US Hemp Authority for its manufacturing and quality control standards.

