Ondot Named as Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

List honors companies based on financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, has been named a Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner.

Winners were chosen from all over North America and represented privately held technology companies from a variety of industries. Key criteria used to evaluate potential winners included: market maturity, revenues, growth, venture investment, social contribution, technological advantage, CEO/Team and track record and other associated factors. Companies named to the list are invited to present themselves at the Top 100 Global event next year that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. Previous winners have included Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with Card App, a digital card management platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com