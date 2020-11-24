New Leaf Ventures Launches into Cannabis Infused Edible Products Market

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector is pleased to announce its New Leaf USA venture with brand license operator New Leaf Enterprises have expanded operations to roll out an all-new line of premium infused edibles under the brand name, Goodies.



The exciting new offering targets a growing consumer base looking for a casual confection suited to their particular lifestyle. A 2020 analysis by Research and Markets estimated the global market for Cannabis Edibles at US$2.9 Billion in 2020, and projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

The Goodies brand will be initially offered in two distinct, attractively packaged and uniquely complementary offerings:



Goodies Buttery Caramels

Easy microdose control - two 5g THC servings for a total of 10mg

Features bioavailability of THC delivery using fat lipids, such as butter, slowing the absorption and delaying effect onset -- sometimes up to an hour or more – with a typically stronger and longer lasting experience.

Hand crafted and gluten free using high quality, all-natural ingredients

Goodies Hard Candies (scheduled for commercial release in early 2021)

Easy microdose control - two 5g THC servings for a total of 10mg

Features rapid absorption for a more immediate and measured effective experience.

Growing selection of select flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Wild Strawberry, Green Apple, and Mango.

The NLV product launch of the Goodies brand signifies the assurance of a top-quality experience through the use of high-grade ingredients and specially crafted formulations.

In concurrent news, the Company’s flagship Dama Brand premium cannabis flower product team today announced the introduction of Dama Select specialty strains. The development team recognized that no two cannabis farms are alike and applied their extensive experience and attention to detail to focus on what makes a high-quality cannabis flower. For decades growers have honed their craft using a variety of methods, which makes it confusing for the average consumer to identify quality. As a leader in the industry, Dama is bringing an advanced level of expertise to its customers through its farm sourced, curated line of products.

All Dama Select products are sourced from high quality light depravation greenhouse growers within Washington State utilizing highly controlled environments and processes. These growers impose strict adherence to recognised plant science and horticulture. As such, Dama products rate higher than our competitors using a set of accepted standard criteria for quality evaluation including clone sourcing, zero harmful pesticides, and advanced curing methods making Dama Select the gold standard for the region.

In financial news, the Company is pleased to announce unaudited Q3 financial results for New Leaf Enterprises (the license holder), which demonstrated continued earnings growth from operations. These results included an increase in revenues of 18.22% from Q1 to Q2 and 20.19% from Q2 to Q3. Overall, the license holder has achieved a 42.10% increase in quarterly revenues since the beginning of the year.

Michael Stier, CEO of New Leaf Ventures states, “Launching a new product lineup creates excitement and a sense of momentum and opportunity for the whole team. The edible sector is growing rapidly and shows a huge degree of promise moving ahead. We are also very pleased by the interim financial reports that demonstrates revenue growth is already trending positively for the license holder and validates our investment strategy through positive commercial results. We are looking forward to 2021 as a growth period with a number of strategic goals yet to be fulfilled. The team is truly starting to deliver on our promise of building value for our business and shareholders alike.”

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)

New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable securities concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company’s flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, consulting services, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease and ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Producer/Processor focused on cultivating, growing, processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/ .

