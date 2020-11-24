Applied Systems Releases Latest Mobile Innovation

Latest releases of Applied CSR24, Applied Mobile and Applied MobileInsured enhance connected experience for both staff and customers

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the latest global releases of Applied CSR24®, Applied MobileInsured® and Applied Mobile®. The latest releases further enable agencies and brokerages to improve staff productivity through automation and a deeper integration with their management system, while delivering customers more access and ability to manage their insurance information anytime, anywhere.

Key enhancements to Applied CSR24 include:

Recurring Automated Reports: Enables US agents to create and schedule automated reports for insureds, management and renewals on a predetermined or custom timeline, improving visibility into the business and efficiency through automation.

Enables US agents to create and schedule automated reports for insureds, management and renewals on a predetermined or custom timeline, improving visibility into the business and efficiency through automation. Self-Signup Activity: Notifies agents and records an activity within the customer or prospect account when an insured signs up for portal access, delivering more visibility into who has access to the portal.

Notifies agents and records an activity within the customer or prospect account when an insured signs up for portal access, delivering more visibility into who has access to the portal. Risk Data Integration: Enables agents to pull vehicle, location, driver and other data directly from the management system into the certificate description, accelerating delivery speed and improving data accuracy.

Key enhancements to Applied MobileInsured include:

Certificate Issuance: Allows insured clients of U.S. agents and Canadian brokerages to issue certificates directly from their mobile phone to more quickly acquire certifications without costly delays or interruptions.

Allows insured clients of U.S. agents and Canadian brokerages to issue certificates directly from their mobile phone to more quickly acquire certifications without costly delays or interruptions. Previously Issued Certificates: Enables agents and brokers to allow policyholders to access and resend Certificates of Insurance issued by the agency via their mobile app, creating more self-serve opportunities for insureds who cannot issue their own certificates.

Enables agents and brokers to allow policyholders to access and resend Certificates of Insurance issued by the agency via their mobile app, creating more self-serve opportunities for insureds who cannot issue their own certificates. Insured Sign-in Management: Displays password requirements and reduces data required for an insured to create an account, creating an easier sign-in process for the insured.

Key enhancements to Applied Mobile include:

Insurer Contact Information: Associates insurer contact information for the policyholder or prospect directly within the account, enabling the agent to easily contact the insurer for claims or submissions questions.

Associates insurer contact information for the policyholder or prospect directly within the account, enabling the agent to easily contact the insurer for claims or submissions questions. Activity Management: Delivers visibility into the underlying tasks associated to an activity on an account. Also enables agents to complete the tasks via the app, which is automatically reflected in Applied Epic, creating more staff productivity while on the go and enhanced visibility throughout the business.

Delivers visibility into the underlying tasks associated to an activity on an account. Also enables agents to complete the tasks via the app, which is automatically reflected in Applied Epic, creating more staff productivity while on the go and enhanced visibility throughout the business. Expanded Claims Image Options: Expands the amount of images an insured can attach when submitting an auto or property claim, improving clarity in the claims process.

“As the world continues to rely on digital means of communication amidst the pandemic, both insurance consumers and staff require choice in how they communicate with each other,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest releases of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured and Applied Mobile enable agents and brokers to meet their customers online where they want to be serviced, as well as improve their own operations by more easily accessing and managing information remotely from their management system.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com