Workday Executives to Present Virtually at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work d ay, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for fina n c e and h u m a n resources , today announced that Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday, will present at UBS’ Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation h e re .

In addition, Robynne Sisco, president and chief financial officer, Workday, will present virtually at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020 on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation h e r e .

A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday I n vestor Relat i ons site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

