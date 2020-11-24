PubMatic Names SVP of Zillow and Premier Agent Susan Daimler to Board of Directors

Entrepreneur and Digital Industry Veteran Brings Growth and Leadership Expertise to the Role

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 -- PubMatic, the sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that digital industry leader and successful entrepreneur Susan Daimler will join the board of directors. Daimler brings two decades of digital entrepreneurship and leadership to her new role at PubMatic. She currently serves as senior vice president of Premier Agent at Zillow.



“Rajeev and I have known each for over twenty years, taking similar career paths in digital entrepreneurship and leadership. This is an exciting time for PubMatic, as digital media expands across channels including mobile app and CTV. I’m honored to be asked to serve on their Board of Directors,” said Susan Daimler.

Daimler oversees the Premier Agent and StreetEasy businesses at Zillow Group, and manages an organization spanning strategy, product, engineering, sales, corporate relations, and operations. Daimler joined Zillow in October 2012 after the company’s acquisition of Buyfolio, a co-shopping platform for real estate agents and home buyers that she co-founded in 2009. Susan also co-founded the award-winning travel website SeatGuru, which was acquired by Expedia in 2007.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Johns Hopkins University and currently sits on the university's board of trustees.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Susan to PubMatic’s board of Directors. She has co-founded, led and sold two businesses, and is a highly effective leader. Her tenure at Zillow also shows how successfully she has navigated the growth of major digital brands. This expertise makes her a fantastic addition to the board,” said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

