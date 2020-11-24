InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Continued for Knightscope Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Knightscope Inc., a leader in the development of autonomous security capabilities, today announces it will continue to utilize the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Knightscope designs and builds Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) that provide 24/7/365 security to the places we live, work, visit and study. The company’s client list covers public institutions and commercial business operations, including multiple Fortune 1000 companies to date. These ASRs have been proven to enhance safety at hospitals, logistics facilities, manufacturing plants, schools and corporations. ASRs act as highly cost-effective complementary systems to traditional security and law enforcement officials, providing an additional advantage by continuing to offer uninterrupted patrolling capabilities across the country, despite the pandemic.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Knightscope, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Knightscope Inc.

Earlier this year, Knightscope was featured as the inaugural guest of IBN’s Stock2Me podcast series. To view the full publication, “Disruption in the Multibillion-Dollar Security Industry,” which covered the insightful interview, visit http://nnw.fm/0CejB. The publication was featured on Bloomberg, MarketWatch, Benzinga and many other financial networks that syndicate IBN’s content.

“We are pleased to continue working with IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states William Santana Li, CEO of Knightscope.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable network of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Knightscope with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Knightscope’s long-term vision has an eye on the greater good. The company’s mission is to make the United States of America the safest nation in the world while supporting millions of law enforcement and security professionals across the country, and its ASRs have the potential to drive considerable cost savings along the way,” states Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Knightscope as the company works to solidify its position as a leader in the development of autonomous security solutions.”

To learn more about Knightscope Inc., visit the company's corporate newsroom profile at www.IBN.fm/Knight.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more at www.knightscope.com.

Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com