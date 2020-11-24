BOTS Inc. Launches Crypto Bot Software for Crypto Exchanges.

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) (The "Company") an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and A.I. for the manufacturing industry, announced today that together with Bots Marketplace, LLC, have developed a cryptocurrency trading bot that is simple and intuitive for crypto beginners to setup and run.

“The 24/7 opening hours of the crypto market has necessitated the use of trading automation for investors that are involved in trading cryptocurrencies. Understanding this, we created CryptoBOT to help investors automate, run and manage it anytime, anywhere.” – said Paul Rosenberg, CEO of BOTS, Inc.

Using familiar or popular technical indicators such as the Bollinger Band or Relative Strength Index, CryptoBot will be constantly adding more technical indicators. Besides this, CryptoBot allows you to access trade history, individual performances, profit and loss from a top-level overview to a granular level of each bot or trade. You can also select trading pairs, direction, technical indicators to enter or exit and risk management settings in the bot to trade on a connected exchange such as Binance.

For beginners, paper trade functions allow you to test bot trading using real-time data without risking actual cryptocurrencies. You’re able to backtest your strategies to get historical performances with key metrics and indicators that can help forecast future performance or shape expectations.

“We are excited about the launch of CryptoBot. CryptoBot will give many of us who are time-starved the opportunity to trade the cryptomarkets via automated trading bots. Our CryptoBot was already tested on one of the biggest Crypto Exchanges and we are ready to bring our product to other exchanges around the globe. The Company is in the final stage of negotiations to acquire an interest in one of European Crypto Exchanges, where tools like CryptoBot will be used and help traders, at the same time generating substantial revenues for BOTS, Inc.”, concluded Paul Rosenberg, CEO of BOTS, Inc.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc., a publicly-traded OTC Markets innovator trading under the symbol (BTZI) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology, Cyber Security, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

