iDENT and Limitless Integrations Adds PATSCAN Platform to its Mobile Onsite Detection System for Stadiums & Event Venues

The iDENT MODSTM to Use Patriot One’s Threat Detection Solutions to Help Instill Event Goer Confidence to Return to Their Favorite Entertainment and Sporting Programs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDENT LLC and Limitless Integrations LLC announced the launch of the patent pending iDENT MODSTM (Mobile Onsite Detection System) that will include Patriot One Technologies Inc.’s (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One”) PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform with specific modules for the early detection of weapons and potential-health related threats, such as viruses. The iDENT MODS unit has been designed to be used in key public gathering locations, such as stadiums, arenas, entertainment venues, and other secure facilities.



Leaders from the entertainment, professional sports, and events industries have expressed great interest in the iDENT MODS units, and its inclusion of the PATSCAN Platform, to ensure a safe and secure environment for their patrons. The solution will be showcased over the next several months, with the intent to restore trust and confidence to their customers and allow staff and talent to return to work and play.

The iDENT MODS unit was specifically designed in response to key entertainment and professional sports clients who were looking for an all-inclusive physical threat and health safety solution that could be used to re-open their venues safely and securely. The goal was to minimize time and inconvenience for all event goers, and venue staff at onsite security checkpoints, while providing enhanced safety and security at the venue.

“These iDENT MODS offer event promoters and venue operators a touchless and frictionless security screening process for up to 1800 people per lane per hour,” explained Albert Reynolds, iDENT’s COO and Co-founder. “Our two (2) or six (6) lane units offer great options for front of house or back of house screening to ensure customer, staff and talent safety and security as they attend their favorite programs.”

By incorporating the PATSCAN Platform’s innovative AI-powered threat detection solutions, visitors to event or sports venue can be quickly screened for visible and concealed threats at the outer perimeter of facilities’ plazas, so when entering the secure area all are ensured a great experience. The PATSCAN solutions leverage advanced AI capabilities, correlating data from multiple sensing devices, in near-real time, allowing for very high accuracy, and a pre-emptive approach to minimizing or eliminating risk. By looking for, and identifying risks first, and then identifying individuals, the solution also protects all attendee’s privacy and civil liberties. If a threat is detected, whether associated with weapons, or health risks, onsite security will be immediately notified, and the individual will be flagged for additional screening before gaining access to the stadium or arena.



“Opening up event venues is critical to our communities from both an economic and social perspective,” expressed Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One, “Incorporating our PATSCAN platform threat detection solutions into these mobile onsite detection units not only provides entertainment, hospitality and retail businesses the opportunity to return to work, but it also provides event goers the confidence that they will be safe and secure as they return to their favorite entertainment and sporting events.”

The iDENT MODS are constructed from mobile shipping containers, which can be transported from one venue to another, and be quickly deployed. Event goers, along with onsite venue staff and talent, simply walk through a mobile checkpoint in 4 simple steps without the need to empty their pockets of keys, cellphones, wallets, change or other personal items.

Step 1: As an event attendee approaches the iDENT MODS unit the PATSCAN VRS Weapon & Facial Mask video detection solutions identify potential visible threats in real-time.

See how simply the iDENT MODS Unit works (click: www.identmods.com)



As highlighted above, the unveiling of the iDENT MODS unit will take place over the next few months with iDENT, Patriot One and executives from entertainment, events and sports facilities. Each potential client will see the working iDENT MODS unit and discuss their specific use cases and facility needs.

Respectfully

“Albert Reynolds”

Albert Reynolds, COO & Co-Founder, iDENT LLC





“T.J. Dooley”

T.J. Dooley, CEO & Co-Founder, Limitless Integrations LLC





“Peter Evans”

Peter Evans, CEO, Patriot One Technologies

About iDENT LLC

iDENT, LLC was formed to help create a seamless network between those who develop life-saving technology, those who deploy it, and those who can utilize it. Acting as the keystone between technology and application; iDENT has played a vital role in connecting industry-leading companies. Through open communication and exceptional service, we will assist your team in finding the right solution to fit your needs. We are experts when it comes to designing the safest and most secure environments possible and can handle everything from design & delivery to implementation and servicing. To learn more about iDENT, LLC, visit us on the web at: https://www.identtech.com/ or follow us on social media on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Limitless Integrations LLC

Limitless Integrations LLC offers high-quality, reliable commercial/industrial security and safety services in the Ohio/Kentucky/Indiana Tri-State Midwest region. The firm offers reliable and professional security and safety solutions for large venue and private facilities, including the iDENT MODS mobile onsite detection system with partner iDENT LLC of California. The team is made up of highly trained, high quality engineering staff for technology and security system deployments and is committed to providing a comprehensive full suite of services to its clients. To learn more, visit limitlessintegrations.com

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One’s mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

