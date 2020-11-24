Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,584 in the last 365 days.

Oncorus to Participate in Fireside Chats at Upcoming Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference and Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, announced today that Theodore (Ted) A. Asbhurn, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

32nd Annual Piper Sandler Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Dates: December 1 - December 3, 2020
Webcast: The pre-recorded fireside chat is now available in the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/events-and-presentations. The presentation will be archived on the company’s site for 90 days.

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date: December 3, 2000
Time: 9:40 a.m. ET
Webcast: A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the company’s site.

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet needs based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) Platform and Synthetic Virus Platform. Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our oHSV platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance potency without sacrificing safety, including greater capacity to encode transgenes to drive systemic immunostimulatory activity, retention of full replication competency to enable high tumor-killing potency, and orthogonal safety strategies to restrict viral activity in tumor cells. Our lead oHSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which we believe could potentially limit systemic toxicities. Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Alan Lada Liz Melone
Solebury Trout liz.melone@oncorus.com
617-221-8006  
alada@soleburytrout.com  



Primary Logo

You just read:

Oncorus to Participate in Fireside Chats at Upcoming Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference and Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.