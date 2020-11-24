Oncorus to Participate in Fireside Chats at Upcoming Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference and Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, announced today that Theodore (Ted) A. Asbhurn, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.



32nd Annual Piper Sandler Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Dates: December 1 - December 3, 2020

Webcast: The pre-recorded fireside chat is now available in the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/events-and-presentations. The presentation will be archived on the company’s site for 90 days.

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date: December 3, 2000

Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

Webcast: A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the company’s site.

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet needs based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) Platform and Synthetic Virus Platform. Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our oHSV platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance potency without sacrificing safety, including greater capacity to encode transgenes to drive systemic immunostimulatory activity, retention of full replication competency to enable high tumor-killing potency, and orthogonal safety strategies to restrict viral activity in tumor cells. Our lead oHSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which we believe could potentially limit systemic toxicities. Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Alan Lada Liz Melone Solebury Trout liz.melone@oncorus.com 617-221-8006 alada@soleburytrout.com



