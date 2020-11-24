Identiv to Present at Imperial Capital’s 17th Annual Virtual Security Investor Conference on December 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM ET

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, will be presenting at Imperial Capital’s 17th Annual Virtual Security Investor Conference, which is being held December 2-3, 2020.

Identiv’s Chief Executive Officer Steven Humphreys and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Wallach are scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 2 at 12:30 PM ET. Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Identiv’s IR team at INVE@gatewayir.com.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:
press@identiv.com


