Secure Technology Alliance to Hold Virtual Education Session on Cybersecurity in the Age of Quantum Computing

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As quantum computing evolves at an increased pace, research in the corporate, public and academic sectors are building the foundation for essential cybersecurity practices. The Secure Technology Alliance announced today a virtual education session, sponsored by Utimaco, that will explore this emerging risk and outline best practices for a quantum-resistant IT infrastructure. Leading experts on post-quantum cryptography will share their expertise and provide concrete recommendations on how to best assess your risk and prepare ahead of the post quantum era.

The education session, “Applied Crypto Symposium – Cybersecurity in the Age of Quantum Computing,” will be held December 9, 2020 from 12pm ET/9am PT to 2:15pm ET/11:15am PT. Registration is available at https://www.securetechalliance.org/applied-crypto-symposium/.

Speakers are: Dieter Bong, Utimaco; Lily Chen, NIST; Brian LaMacchia, Microsoft Research; Michele Mosca, University of Waterloo; and Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance.

“Maintaining the integrity of critical infrastructures is a top priority, and this means adapting to new threats, smart hackers and even smarter technology,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The future iterations of quantum computers will possess the processing power to crack the asymmetric algorithms that serve as the foundation of cryptography. Understanding how to prepare is top-of-mind for many cybersecurity experts, and this education session will provide necessary insight into implementing quantum-resistant IT infrastructures with an emphasis on federal and defense systems.”

This session is for cybersecurity professionals interested in encryption, cryptography, data protection, key distribution and management, and responsibilities related to the protection of critical infrastructure in federal government and public sector, aerospace, defense, financial services, payments, IoT networks, automotive and telecommunications.

Experts will discuss:

The threat posed by quantum computers to the digital economy, including the timeline and key milestones

Advancements in corporate and academic research to counter the threat of quantum computing

Best practices to protect critical infrastructure ahead of the post-quantum era



