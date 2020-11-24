Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 23rd November 2020
Active cases: 16 New cases: 0 New tests: 188 Total confirmed: 3,726 Recovered: 3,583 (+1) Deaths: 123 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,577 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 16 New cases: 0 New tests: 188 Total confirmed: 3,726 Recovered: 3,583 (+1) Deaths: 123 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.