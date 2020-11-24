Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Namibia: German Embassy helps soup kitchen project in the South

The German Embassy supports the non-profit organization OANA Community Development Project in Warmbad, ǀǀKaras Region, in setting up a soup kitchen project that will benefit five villages in the south of Namibia.

A total of 57,412 NAD (approx. EUR 2,960) from the Embassy’s micro project fund will serve as an immediate measure to purchase food items in order to set up soup kitchens for people in need for the coming months.

The soup kitchen project focuses mainly on malnourished children from disadvantaged backgrounds in the ǀǀKaras Region. As the region remains hard hit by drought, the communities need support to mitigate the additional hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warmbad kicked-off with the first soup kitchen at the beginning of November, which was received very well by the community members. Gabis, Satco, Haub and Ubib will soon follow.

OANA Community Development Project is the non-profit branch of OANA Nature Reserve, which aspires to create a greater landscape for conservation in the Namibian Deep South. They pioneer projects to transform old farm land into a natural environment where endangered species can thrive. Andrea Pawel (CEO) and Ed Barthorp (COO) are closely working together with the local communities and aim at enabling them to benefit from the local natural resources.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Windhoek.

Coronavirus - Namibia: German Embassy helps soup kitchen project in the South

