DSP Group’s SmartVoice Selected by Lightcomm Technology to Enable Always-On Voice Control in Tablets

/EIN News/ -- The advanced tablets are now in mass production with DBMD5 SmartVoice

SoC and HDClear™ algorithms.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing solutions for smart devices, announced its collaboration with Lightcomm Technology for always-on voice control of tablets using its DBMD5 SmartVoice system-on-chip (SoC) and HDClear™ algorithms. The Android tablets are now in mass production and available from a major brand in the U.S.

Tablets are proliferating due to the trend toward remote work and learning as well as their increasingly advanced capabilities and connectivity. Fast and seamless access to those capabilities through low-power, reliable, always-on voice control is critical for a satisfying user experience.

“We are very excited to be working with Lightcomm Technology on the development of high-performance voice control to help users take full advantage of their tablet’s capabilities,” said Yosi Brosh, CVP, SmartVoice Product Line of DSP Group. “We were able to meet their strict requirements by demonstrating the responsiveness of our SmartVoice solution that is the culmination of 30 years of voice signal processing expertise.”

“The success of our tablet design ultimately depends upon how easily users can access and unlock its full potential, and the interface plays a critical role in this,” said Kevin Lee, VP of Marketing at Lightcomm Technology . “For our latest tablets, this translates to accurate, reliable, always-on voice detection and command response at minimal power consumption. This isn’t easy but DSP Group has a proven solution and worked with us to get it right.”

SmartVoice comprises a suite of high-performance, power-optimized processors and HDClear algorithms that maximize the performance of automatic speech recognition (ASR) engines. The algorithms perform noise suppression, acoustic echo cancellation (AEC), beamforming, barge-in, and other voice-processing features that ensure voice command detection and low-latency response. DSP Group recently announced it had shipped its 100 millionth SmartVoice SoC.

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless communications and voice processing chipsets and algorithms for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight, and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video, and data connectivity. Building upon our core competencies in the area of voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor and product development technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance the end-user experience. From AI-enabled TWS headsets to the voice-enabled smart home. From IoT, security, mobile handsets, tablets, and laptops, all the way to full enterprise-level unified communications (UC) across cloud-based voice services, DSP Group applies its core engineering and technical support capabilities to help its customers meet the demands of an ever-expanding universe of voice-enabled, connected, smart devices. Visit us at www.dspg.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as YouTube, where you can see our solutions in action.

About Lightcomm Technology

Lightcomm Technology has been a professional ODM/OEM manufacturer for national brands in the consumer electronics industry since 1990. We have been working hard to keep up with emerging trends in the consumer electronics technology industry. Our mission is to come up with products that can simplify the way people go about their everyday lives. We aim to use multimedia-based tools in order to bring together both digital hardware and digital content into single, universal devices.

Contact:

Shiri Weiss Ovadia

Marketing & Communications

DSP Group Inc.

+1 (408) 986-4300

Shiri.Weiss@dspg.com



