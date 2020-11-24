New IMS Engagement Toolset Helps Insurers Improve ROI on UBI

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), one of the world’s top three providers of connected car data solutions to insurers, mobility operators and governments, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the IMS Engagement Toolset, a highly-configurable suite of tools that enables insurers and mobility operators to interact with customers in a way that positively influences driving behavior and reduces collision and claim risk.

Developed in response to an industry view that unlocking ROI from telematics technology is a challenge for the growth of many usage-based propositions in market today, the IMS Engagement Toolset delivers the ability to craft and configure engagement campaigns that blend reward programs, which incentivize change, with practical coaching and behavioral “nudge” messaging.



These tools are underpinned by the IMS Engagement Toolset’s proprietary, AI-based Decision Engine, which uses telematics data and behavioral analytics to intelligently enable and distribute rewards and messaging outputs, right down to individual customer level.

“There’s no simple formula or silver bullet for making a UBI proposition work,” said Ed Rochfort, chief product officer for IMS. “The right approach will vary from program-to-program, and even policyholder-to-policyholder. Globally, UBI programs are proliferating at a rapid rate using a variety of sensors to collect telematics data. In our experience, choosing the right form of technology to power your program is important, but is not the primary factor that determines success or failure. At IMS, we have evidence that keeping customers engaged with their data in a way that motivates positive behavioral change is the number one thing that keeps them safe, generates advocacy, and improves loss ratio.”

The IMS Engagement Toolset works with any insurance or mobility-focused telematics program – from completely new propositions to existing third-party or in-house built applications. The toolset will be available as a managed service via IMS, or through a self-service portal where customers can configure, combine, and customize multi-layered messaging and rewards campaigns. It includes four important tools for influencing outcomes:

Rewards – Provides full control over how rewards are earned, distributed, and fulfilled, offering end-to-end digital interaction.

– Provides full control over how rewards are earned, distributed, and fulfilled, offering end-to-end digital interaction. Messaging – Deploys tailored, data-driven messaging on a one-to-all, one-to-many, and even one-to-one basis.

– Deploys tailored, data-driven messaging on a one-to-all, one-to-many, and even one-to-one basis. Coaching – Distributes static and rich-media educational content, triggered by telematics behavioral data.

– Distributes static and rich-media educational content, triggered by telematics behavioral data. Gamification – Enables the creation of leagues, leaderboards, achievement milestones and badge systems to further enrich engagement efforts.

During the development of the Engagement Toolset, IMS was able to use Trak Global Group sister company, Carrot Insurance, as a sandbox for real-world proposition testing and refinement. The regular messaging and high-frequency reward-based approach applied in Carrot test scenarios resulted in more than 56 percent of its customers checking their driving scores on a daily basis and, as a result of this high level of engagement, there was a significant improvement in driving scores at portfolio level. Linked to this, Carrot’s data showed that an overall 7 percent reduction in loss ratio could be attributed to an investment of just 1.7 percent of total premium to fund the reward program – a true demonstration of ROI.

About IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

IMS is a leading connected car solutions provider delivering services and analytics to insurers, governments, automotive OEMs and mobility operators. IMS is the developer of the cloud-based DriveSync® connected car platform which has received industry acclaim for its ability to offer customers a data source-agnostic, multi-device strategy for service provision versus a single focused technology approach. IMS is part of Trak Global Group, an international connected solutions provider with technology deployed in over a dozen territories, and its own in-house telematics insurance business, Carrot Insurance. For more information, visit www.ims.tech.

About Carrot Insurance

Carrot Insurance, part of Trak Global Group, is a UK-based, award-winning, telematics insurance business. In 2015, Carrot received the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award for its work in reducing driver accident frequency, and launched Better Driver, one of the first app-based connected auto insurance products in the world. Carrot offers both hardware and app-based solutions to its policyholders, and has won multiple awards, including ‘Claims Partner of the Year’ in 2017 and ‘Best Consumer App” at the Insurance Times Tech & Innovation Awards in October 2019. For more information, visit www.carrotinsurance.com.

