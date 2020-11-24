At CAGR of 14.67%, Contact Center Software Market Size worth $38.83 Billion by 2025 says Brandessence Market Research

Contact Center software allows companies to manage a high volume of inbound and outbound customer communications across a range of channels. The contact Center is a significant asset for enterprises and will continue to play a critical role in the Digital Age. However, its remit will broaden and it will have to deal with very complex enquiries, support new technologies, and take responsibility for customer interactions

Pune, India , Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Contact Center Software market Size is growing with a significant CAGR of 14.67 % and it was worth of revenue USD 17.54 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD 38.83 billion in 2025. The contact center software market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to a number of driving factors.

A technology tool that increases the effectiveness and efficiency of a contact center is known as Contact center software. It allows companies to manage a high volume of inbound and outbound customer communications across a range of channels and this includes call center solutions that focus on handling and managing incoming calls which are based on the number called and an associated database of handling instructions. Contact centers are tending to be multichannel or omnichannel in nature and along with receiving or making calls also these can include email, website chat, SMS, Twitter, Facebook Messenger or other channels. Benefits of Contact Center Software are such as No installation cost, Quick setup, Real-time updates, in-depth reporting, easy Installation, Lower CAPEX Requirement, Data Security, Flexibility & Scalability and Disaster Recovery. It can be used by any business with a customer-facing team which wants to streamline customer communication. Software solutions were created software for managing the web, SMS, mobile/phone, email, social media and other channels that also known as single omnichannel in 2014.

The key Companies in the market for contact center software include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Avaya, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Enghouse Interactive, Inc., Five9, Inc., Genesys, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Mitel Corporation, SAP SE, Nice Systems Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

The study provides a crucial view of contact center software market by segmenting the market based on software solution, software service, deployment, application and region. Based upon software solution contact center software market is segmented into automatic call distribution (ACD), call recording, computer telephony integration (CTI), customer collaboration, dialer, interactive voice responses (IVR), reporting & analytics, workforce optimization and others. Based upon software service contact center software market is segmented into integration & deployment, support & maintenance, training & consulting and managed services. Based upon deployment contact center software market is segmented into hosted and on-premise. based upon application contact center software market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods & retail, government, healthcare, it & telecom, traveling & hospitality, and others.

The regions covered in global contact center software market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global contact center software market is sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based contact center services and Growing need to provide dynamic customer requirements these factors are driving the demand of the contact center software market. Increasing adoption of the internet in banking, financial services and insurance, consumer goods & retail, government, healthcare, IT & Telecom, travel & hospitality and other industries is boosting the market growth. Additionally, the rapid adoption of online shopping directly increases the dynamic customer requirement and it is responsible for the growth of the contact center software market. Moreover, traveling and hospitality and financial services& banking services are also focused on the fulfill customer requirement and growth in business. For example, according to

The Deloitte Center for Financial Services surveyed 17,100 banking consumers across 17 countries in May 2018 and the adoption of digitization in this sector is increasing due to these factors the demand for contact center software market is driving. However, the possibility of errors due to incorrect or inadequate data increases manifolds with such integrations, as the legacy systems sometimes lack well-defined interfaces, these factors are hindering the market in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing technological advancement is the major factor that creating numerous opportunities in the forecast period.

The software service segment of contact center software system market report is dominated by Managed Services segment by capturing the largest market of 39.82%in year 2018.

North America region is the leading region owing to the increasing the rising Omnichannel approach to sales and expanding the e-commerce industry in North America is driving the demand for contact center software. Companies are trying to expand their business to fulfill customer requirements. For example, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Total retail sales hit USD3.628 trillion 2018, up 3.9% year over year from USD3.490 trillion, Internet Retailer’s analysis

The Asia Pacific is an emerging region in the contact center software market in the forecast period. Due to the increasing adoption of digitization in the number of industries, people are increasingly using social media in recent years and increasing inclination towards investment in number retail and e-commerce, finance & banking and different industries are boosting the contact center software market.

Market Trends

A new generation of employees and customers will have new needs that the enterprise will need to meet. Recent trends for Contact center software are of Artificial intelligence integrated into customer interactions, Digital transformation, Better contact center analytics, Omni channel communications for all and others.

While technology is advancing throughout nearly every industry, it is evolving at an amazingly fast pace in the realm of contact centers. In 2018, the emergence of solutions that incorporate technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning, have propelled businesses of all sizes to redefine service and customer success.

Evolution of the Omni-Channel Contact Center

A key part of an Omni channel approach is that all touch points must function as a stand-alone alternative. For example, a good Omni channel system will allow a customer to use live chat if messaging is their preferred method of communication. Thus the key trend beyond Omni channel is true business integration with all teams working from shared data and insights, and the focus being placed firmly on the customer’s needs and improving service levels offered to them. This trend has emerged from the retail sector, but will be picked up across other verticals, focusing businesses on optimizing the benefits that are possible from having a close and trusted relationship with customers. In 2018, 54% of customers connected with businesses through email, using it more than any other customer service channel. Hub spot research found that 62% of customers want to use email to connect with businesses and 42% want to use live chat. Their exploration also discovered that 90% of customers think an immediate response is important. As consumers demand quick answers, self-service options, and channels that can be used on-the-go, email and chat have emerged as the leading solutions. Development of the Omni-Channel Contact Center benefits to the growth of contact center software market.

Artificial intelligence integrated into customer interactions

The emerging trend is to use AI technology to enhance agent’s abilities to be more effective and efficient. It will increasingly be used to automate routine tasks so that human agents can better focus on escalated issues. Aging interactive voice response (IVR) systems and auto attendants can’t match the experience of AI-powered assistants. AI-powered voice technology can be used for much more. Another example is to create blended contact center interactions. AI can gather information in a millisecond and determine how best to help each customer based on the context and history of the interaction. With the addition of machine-learning tools, AI can guide staffing decisions, promotions to offer and even prompts to switch channels all with the goal of optimizing every customer interaction and journey.Gain the benefits of automation, enhanced agent empowerment, and improved interaction quality through the power of advanced cognitive technologies, such as AI, bots, and Natural Language Understanding, coupled with the power of the human touch. However, with the right approach to artificial intelligence (AI) can deliver a consistent level of real-time, personalized experiences that customers want.

Digital transformation

Digital transformation is not just a trend but it’s a business mentality that needs to be heavily considered for future growth. Integrating new technologies, such as the ones bounded above, is one way to easily adjust to the new business culture and bring digital transformation in the contact center industry. Traditional call centers have become multi-channel contact centers, and these channels need to be integrated with CRM, workforce management , analytics and other solutions to deliver the seamless level of service that is now expected by customers. A cloud-based system that combines unified communication and collaboration tools is the clear way to move away from legacy, on-premise technology. This approach can pave the way towards a restructured, modern contact center that meets rising customer expectations and business demands. Through digital transformation, tremendous strides can be made with a complete view of the customer experience across all channels to resolve issues quicker and identify opportunities more effectively.

Top Trending Topics,

The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) will continue to change the role of contact center agents in 2019. Agents will increasingly need to shift from being an interaction handler to a specialist for a specific product or issue. The approach will be more proactive with processes for monitoring and reaching out to customers based on information gathered from a connected device. Agents will require more information to address issues and offer relevant, timely solutions. Problems can be automatically detected by devices and communicated to a contact center. Thus, appropriate resources and retraining will be important as IoT-driven customer service becomes the new norm.



