Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market to hit US $82.34 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Drivers, Growth opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific dominated the global electronic chemical & materials market.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Size 2019, by Type (Silicon Wafers, PCB Laminate, Photoresist Chemicals, Specialty Gases, Wet Chemicals, and Others), by End-user (Semiconductors, PCB (Printed circuit boards)), by Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research study on the global market for electronic chemicals and materials offers a detailed market overview from 2015 to 2025, including market favoring factors, constraints, opportunities, and threats. From 2015 to 2017, the market was analyzed for historical years, with the base year of estimate as 2018 and projection between 2019 and 2025. The report also analyses the market environment with Porter's five strengths review and places the major players based on their product portfolio, regional presence, and strategic initiatives.

The global electronic chemicals and materials market is anticipated to reach USD 82.34 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Increasing demand for semiconductors and printed circuit boards used in electronic devices manufacturing are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The increasing demand for semiconductors in electronic devices manufacturing is expected to boost the demand for chemicals as well as other materials used in electronic devices manufacturing. The use of special chemical blends in the manufacturing photovoltaic’s, flat panel displays and semiconductors, and cleaning of these devices are expected to support the market growth for electronic chemicals and materials.

The global electronic chemicals and materials market has been segmented into type and end-user. By type, the market has been classified based on Silicon Wafers, PCB Laminate, Photoresist Chemicals, Specialty Gases, Wet Chemicals, and Others. Silicon wafers are mainly used in integrated circuits in most of the electronic devices. Additionally, some chips and circuit boards using AI and upcoming new technologies is expected to increase the market penetration of electronic chemicals and materials during the forecast period. Based on end-users, the market has been segmented into semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Accordingly, semiconductors held the largest market share in 2019on the basis of end-use and are expected to witness the fastest growth in the near future.

North America is anticipated to have significant market growth in the global electronic chemicals & materials market. Increasing demand for chemicals in electronic devices is bound to increase the demand for electronic devices. An increase in R&D expenditure is expected to foster the demand for electronic chemicals and materials. In Europe, the advanced technologies focus is inclined towards smart homes and smart offices. The use of electronic devices in such applications is anticipated to drive the market demand... Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest market share and is expected to witness a fast growth rate during the forecast period. In this region, the presence of top producers and exporters of chemicals and electronic devices is expected to boost the demand for electronic chemicals and materials. Additionally, China is a bulk manufacturer of these materials at a cheaper rate as compared to other producing countries that are likely to boost the demand over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are also projected to show promising growth by 2025. The presence of chemical producers in this region is expected to support the production of chemicals for electronic device production in this region.

top players serving the global electronic chemicals and materials market include BASF Electronic Chemicals, Hitachi Chemical Company, KMG Chemicals Inc, JSR Micro Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Brewer Science, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Bayer AG, Linde Group Kanto Chemical Co. Inc, and among others.

