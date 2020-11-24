Immuron Receives AUD $358,280 R&D Tax Concession Refund

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, is pleased to announce that under the Australian Government’s Research and Development Income Tax Concession incentive program, the Company has received a cash refund of AUD $358,280 for eligible research and development expenditure incurred during the 2020 Financial Year.



This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

