Fan Pass Announces 37% Increase in New Artist Sign-Ups as Opportunity Continues to Resonate with Artist Communities

New artist sign-ups increase by 174 in less than a month, bringing total to 639; December event calendar shaping up with live performances from multiple artists

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce updated results regarding activity and growth data related to artist sign-ups or registrations on the Company’s Fan Pass livestreaming platform. Between Oct. 28, 2020, and Nov. 22, 2020, Fan Pass artist sign-ups increased by 174, representing 37% growth in a period of less than a month and bringing the total number of sign-ups to 639 since the platform was launched in July.



Fan Pass presents a full-circle offering for performing artists. With over 50 artist channels reported live by the Company just last week, this additional surge in sign-ups shows the increasing traction and support Fan Pass is achieving within the performance community. Physical venues remain cautious about allowing crowds and in-person performances due to social distancing considerations, but the holidays may yet prove to be an exciting time for live event performances thanks to Fan Pass.

“It seems that each week we have something new to report, and whether it’s an increase in sign-ups, the addition of notable artists, live events being scheduled or industry news in general, all the metrics that matter when rolling out a new product or service are stacking up in our favor,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “We believe Fan Pass is the solution artists have needed for quite some time, and filling this void is something we are very passionate about. Stay tuned for new technology advancements, more artist channels going live and continued momentum as we approach a New Year.”

He added, “I want to say thank you to all our artists, their fans, our team and our shareholders for the unwavering support of what we have created here with Fan Pass.”

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable , Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

